70th anniversary of film director Ramiz Fataliyev will be held

The 70th anniversary of famous screenwriter and film director, Honored art figure Ramiz Fataliyev will be held.

the event will take place on June 7 at the Nizami Cinema Center.

Ramiz Mammadali Fataliyev was born in June 7, 1946 in Baku. He graduated from school No.189, then entered the Azerbaijan State Institute of Petrochemistry. After that went to receive higher education in Moscow - at the highest courses for scriptwriters and directors.

He is a script author of more than 40 feature films, among them - "Six" (1981, directed by Samvel Gasparov), "Family Business" (1982, directed by Nicholas Malecki), "Without witnesses" (1983, directed by Nikita Mikhalkov), "I loved you more than life "(1985, directed by Rasim Ismayilov)," Umbrella Suite "(1986, directed by Rodion Nakhapetov),"Bastard" (1988, directed by Vagif Mustafayev)," Outside "(1992, directed by Vagif Mustafayev).

Ramiz Fataliyev has directed two TV series - "Moment of Truth" (2003, film studio "Sarvan", Azerbaijan) and "Graf Krestovsky" (2004, NTV, Russia) and the feature film "Fate of the Sovereign" (2007, Azerbaijan, ordered by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan).