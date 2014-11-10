​Why Turkish general took the rifle sight on armenians?

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the most interesting events of last week is the visit of Special Forces commander of Turkish Armed Forces General Staff, Division General Zekai Aksakalli to Azerbaijan. Turkish visitor, who paid a working visit to our country was received by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

During the last day of visit, which proceeded for 4 days (5-8 November) the delegation led by the divison general Zekai Aksakalli visited Azerbaijan units on the frontline.

Visit of the the Turkish general, as well his attend the frontline published by Azerbaijan and Turkey media with great enthusiasm. As working visit of the Turkish general retained in memories with unexampled gestures: the division general attended battle positions and units, which located in direct contact line with enemy; he also observed (with binoculars) the territories occupied by Armenia from the battle position; as well, gave a message like "Turkey will always support Azerbaijan"; also was interested in the technical specifications and combat capabilities of "Istiglal" sniper rifle; finally took sniper rifle and observed the occupied territories.

Actually the official information contains just this sentence: "The division general observed the occupied territories". And in commentaries there is no defined information about turkish general's observing armenians or targeting with sniper rifle the enemies. In fact this is normal. As such details should not be declared publicly in official information.

But targeting of turkish general with sniper to the front side and publishing of that in media shall not be deemed as coincidence. This fact may be deemed as considered and agreed message of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

And such message was given after beginning of military exercises by Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This message also was given in year of attack of Armenian reconnaissance-diversion groups to Armenian-Azerbaijan government border and positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces in contact line.

This message on its scope may be compared with flying of "Turkish falcons" fighter squadron over the controversial areas on Baku and Caspian Sea and in this way, giving open support message to Azerbaijan government in year 2001.

Offical Baku over and again declared its intention in peaceful solving of Armenian-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict. But the territories of Azerbaijan, which are under the occupation at the moment, must be freed - even if it will cost the beginning of war... If the war begins, Turkey, that's to say, will always support Azerbaijan. This also approved by the visit of general Z.Aksakalli.

By the way, Turkey has a great role in forming of special forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the moment, Azerbaijan officers study at special forces schools of Turkey Republic. Obviously, this cooperation will be expanded after working visit of Turkish division general to Azerbaijan. Because during his visit in Baku, the division general told about importance of interchange of experiences between special forces of two countries, as well as necessity of development of cooperation in training and education.

P.S. Azerbaijan and Turkey media most of all published the photo of Turkish division general with sniper rifle. Indeed, this photo is bringing light to the essense of matter: Turkish general taking the rifle sight on armenians, who occupied the Azerbaijan territories. The trigger can be pulled at every moment in all senses!