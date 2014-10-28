What is the real reason of sister murder case? - EXPERTS OPINION

Everyone was in a shock of a bloody accident occurred last week. "She cut off her sister's head" was on almost all headlines of media. The cause of the shattering impact of the event was a young girl's ruthlessly killing her own sister. In addition, this terrible accident took place in the family of well-known businessman. The articles have been published about the family up to now, but they gave good impressions. For example, the article of "The Nuriyevs' joy" published in "525th newspaper" described the sisters' (one of them became a murderer later) educational achievements.

The murder changed not only news headlines, but also completely changed the position of the family in society.

20-year-old Gunel Nuriyeva was found dead with the signs of violence on her in Khudu Mammadov Street, in apartment No20. Then it was found out that the crime was committed by her 19-years-old sister Parvana Nuriyeva. The death of a human being, the tragedy of others (killer sister, parents, other family members, relatives) were not matter. The only thing that made people think was the motive of the crime. In her statement, P.Nuriyeva said that she killed a year older sister "at the request of God" and also noted that she heard the voice of the unseen. This voice ordered her to kill the sister. Then P.Nuriyeva brought other reasons.

So, what is the real reason of this terrible accident?

The former police chief, Colonel Mahmoud Hajiyev said to Report that there is an increase in cases of serious crime in Azerbaijan.

"According to the experience of a criminal investigation for last 10 years, the number of murders, especially serious crimes, has increased. The worst thing is that most of the murders occur in family dispute. For example, a girl killed her own sister, a brother his sister, father-in-law his bride, grandchild his grandparents and so on. There is a rule in world practice on implementing measures after the increase in this type of crimes. Sociologists, psychologists and law enforcement officials come together, do researches and analysis on the main reasons for increasing of the crimes."

Psychologist Elnur Rustamov said to Report that one of the main reasons for the occurrence of such events is a violation of the mental health: "The last accident showed once again that people must take care of their psychological condition. In this case, families should be more careful. If a person is physically healthy, he/she must also be psychologically healthy. It has been observed recently that mental health must be paid more attention. The majority of those who commit crimes do not have physical health problems. They have mainly psychological problems. Families often ignore the concerns that occur within the family. They think that everything will be fine over the time. Sometimes the "recovery" process gets result after the occurrence of some criminal cases. But it is not a "recovery".

Elnur Rustamov also noted that in most cases, moral code is more serious in families with majority of daughters. The family had to take into account the things that they brought up three girls. In this type of the family, a moral code should be carried out by the heads of families, especially mothers. Most likely, a girl who has committed a crime had a conflict with her sister before. Her psychological state was in a such level that she could not control her actions and behavior. As a result, the crime was committed. The heads of families need to pay attention to the psychological health and psychological situations of their children, generally, their family members.