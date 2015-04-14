US presidential election - forecasts show the superiority of female candidate is obvious - COMMENT

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US presidential elections to be held in 2016. Along with the political parties, some other structures also prepare for this political campaign. Taking into account some specifics, we can see that a number of bookmaker organizations have begun to prepare, and even give some predictions. Report, in the forecasts regarding the question of who will become president of the United States, the superiority of the candidate of the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton is obvious.

H.Clinton twice as fast as the candidate of the Republican Party, the second son of former US President George HW Bush - Jeb Bush. Bookmakers gave Clinton coefficient of 2.25, and Jeb Bush - 4.50. That is, for every nested Mrs. Clinton to win $100, there is a chance to earn 225 dollars, and for every nested Jeb Bush to win $100, there is a chance to earn $450.

In betting there is also the name Elizabeth Jorrit, Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo of the Democrat Party, as well as Scott Walker, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Rand Rola, Mike Hakeybi, Ted Cruz, Paul Paradise from the Republican Party.

The proposed rates during the question of which party the most votes, the coefficient of Democrats also twice the rate of the Republicans. Participants provided Democrats coefficient of 1.67, and the Republicans - 2.15. Independent candidate behind them by a factor of at 101.00.

Hillary Clinton is also ahead of all the question of who will win in the primaries within the party.

Participants rate provided her with a coefficient of 1.30, and the Democrats, whose names were not called - 3.40.

Republicans factor to this question is as follows: Jeb Bush - 2.75, Marco Rubio - 6.00, Scott Walker - 6.00, Rand Roll - 7.00, Chris Christie - 9.00, Ted Cruz - 12.00 Mike Hakeybi - 15,00, Paul Paradise - 21.00, Condoleezza Rice - 34.00.

According to the rate, Hillary Clinton may be the next president of the United States and the first female president. It should be noted, in this country could be done the show even from political games and campaigns.

The current US President Barack Hussein Obama is a Muslim, and African descent.

Outside the country, few people believed in what he could become president of the United States. However, it is the second term runs the country. Americans have proven that a country can lead a skilled, competent, meets the interests of the United States, every citizen, regardless of religion and race. Electing Hillary Clinton president, they can prove that the United States can lead the woman.

Americans like to be the first in all endeavors.