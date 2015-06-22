US kick-starts its “fifth column” in other countries

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The biased circles carrying out the defamation campaign against Azerbaijan to cast a shadow on the Baku 2015 European Games, have now launched their “fifth column” in the countries, which are Azerbaijan’s allies.

The international media outlets controlled from the same center and funded from the same source are resorting to the dirtiest means to tarnish the Baku 2015, which is an authoritative sports event. They are intensively publishing slanderous biased pieces about Azerbaijan. Sometimes they call on the European leaders for a boycott, and sometimes they try to divert attention from the main thing, acting as if they care about human rights and democracy.

The first-ever European Games did take place. The world witnessed Azerbaijan’s highest level and original organizational ability. And the holding of the Games has surpassed all the expectations. These all, naturally, can’t but irritate the biased circles, those who control the anti-Azerbaijan campaign.

And now the US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s sight has turned towards the “fifth column” in the countries that are Azerbaijan’s allies, since there has been no effect in the media outlets used as tools for this.

The slanderous, hackneyed, unjustified and groundless articles, coming from the same source, are now being published by Kyiv Post and Moscow Times (http://www.kyivpost.com/opinion/op-ed/lee-reaney-how-europes-ended-up-outside-europe-391632.html and http://www.themoscowtimes.com/opinion/article/sochis-ghost-haunts-baku/524083.html).

The problem is that these ordered articles completely distort the positive opinion on Baku 2015 expressed by international experts and the European sports elite.

Here the most noteworthy thing is that neither of these two online media outlets has posted any neutral articles regarding the European Games.

However, as the practice shows, such scenarios do not bring results.

The world’s leading media outlets which have joined the anti-Azerbaijani campaign (BBC, The Guardian, The Independent, Associated Press) spread misinformation about the First European Games at the request of the biased circles. Indeed, by doing so, these media outlets exposed and discredited themselves, but not the European Games and proved that they do not differ from the yellow press.

Meanwhile, it is obvious that the scenario of involving the “fifth column” in the allied countries in this gutter politics will also be ineffective, primarily, because these biased circles have already been sufficiently used during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Additionally, the vast majority of the people in the allied countries, is aware that this “fifth column” is controlled from a single center and just carries out the orders.

In this regard, it is clear to which circles The Moscow Times and Kyiv Post serve and by whom they are controlled.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the allied countries is regulated by balanced foreign policy. Today, a new, multilateral cooperation model has been formed in the region thanks to the global energy projects that are being implemented with Baku’s political and economic will.

Azerbaijan, which has proven itself as a reliable partner both in the region and in Europe, determines the level of development of the relations with its allies by itself.