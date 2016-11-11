US experts comment on reasons of Trump's victory - OPINION

Tampa. Florida. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton failed to win presidential election in the US, because she failed to build an emotional connection with voters in the framework of her campaign, US experts said.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tampa Bay Times Paul Tash told Report, another possible reason for the defeat of the Democratic candidate in the elections despite all the media projects, is the number of votes by

Urban population and rural population. It is also very important to take into account whether it is a city or the countryside.Her campaign not focused on that.Clinton couldn't have an emotional connection [with voters] but Trump could. People vote based on their preferences and emotions. "He noted that, due to the absence of such a connection, in the election on November 8, Hillary Clinton got even less votes from women voters than Obama in 2012. In addition, according to the P. Tash, Clinton's campaign did not have a central idea why she must be a president: "It has been more contrasting See i am better than him [Trump]".

Commenting on the question of what will be the foreign policy of the newly elected President of America, P. Tash said that it is difficult to predict, however, "if you remember his statements not to send sons and daughters of US to die in other countries", most likely it will be "less military policy".

Vice President for academic programs at the Poynter Institute Kelly McBride believes that the outcome of this election can be attributed to the fact that "some people still can not imagine a woman as US president." In addition, in its view Clinton as a representative of the establishment was not very close to voters.

peaking about the protests of youth in California after the Trump's victory, K. McBride said that it is their form to showing their dissatisfaction and attempt to be heard. According to her, many migrants are now also worried about their status and future.