US-backed 30,000-strong border army: Turkey is threatened - COMMENT

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Developments in the Middle East, as well as in Syria and Iraq are the clash of interests, and the proverb "you cannot hide an awl in a sack" describes this situation more clearly. Because, the targets of terror groups ISIS, YPG and PYD in Syria, their deeds, targets and the purpose of their creation in this country and existence are gradually being revealed. In any case, the assumptions about the establishment of ISIS are justified. The purpose of creation of this grouping is to break up Syria and Iraq, to set up new "states" that will represent foreign interests in the region, to take control of the region as a whole by managing them, destroy Turkey's territorial integrity and stability, to present the religion of Islam in the form of ISIS, etc.

Yesterday, the United States announced its intention to create 30,000-strong border security force manned mostly by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria. The White House claims that this "military unification" will ensure border security. A spokesman for the US-led coalition, to fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq Thomas Veale said. It is noted in the statement that the mission of the coalition with the Syrian Democratic Forces (founded by PYD or YPG) is to protect the borders of Iraq, Turkey and the Euphrates along the border.

According to him, the US-led international coalition works with the armed group called SDF: Some 230 new recruits are already undergoing training in the “BSF’s inaugural class, the border force will be stationed along Kurdish-controlled parts of the Syrian border with Iraq and Turkey, as well as along the Euphrates River valley. It is estimated to reach a total strength of 30,000, according to the official. This step of the United States is regarded as an intention to formally establish diplomatic relations with a terrorist organization in northern Syria.In other words, the White House sets the foundation for a new autonomy or state structure in Syria.It is likely that such a structure would be transformed into a governance similar to the Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq. As this terrorist group controls the border with Turkey, Ankara is concerned about this. Therefore, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and asked to clarify the issue.Naturally, official Washington’s intention came after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Turkish army would carry out a military operation in the Afrin region under the control of PYD and YPG in Syria.

The population of Afrín is 500 thousand people. 50% of them are Arabs, 42% Kurdish, 8% Turkmen.Terrorists in the region are taking advantage of this opportunity to torture Turks and Arabs who are thinking differently and force them to leave Afrin.

Notably, official Ankara has repeatedly said that it has 911-kilometer border with Syria and will provide security in the area.

By the way, in accordance with the agreement reached between Turkey, Iran and Russia in 2017 in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the Turkish Armed Forces and technique have been deployed in Idlib province of Syria.

At the sixth meeting in Astana it was declared “safe zones”. Observers from three guarantor states will monitor conflicting areas. Their main task is to establish ceasefire between Bashar al-Assad regime and opposition. Turkey, Iran and Russia will each send 500 observers to the region. Turkish servicemen will ensure the security inside of Idlib, Russia - outside. Notably, İdlib borders with Turkey's Hatay province. Last week, Bashar al-Assad's armed men fired at the territory of the Turkish military in Idlib.

Turkey also asked the guarantor states - Iran and Russia to fulfill their obligations on the issue.

Official Tehran and Moscow did not condemn Bashar Assad on the incident in Idlib.They simply tried to get out of the situation by declaring that there was no operation in the area of Turkish servicemen. Afrin which is located at the border with Turkey is under the control of PYD or YPG.This province is also located on the border with Turkey's Hatay region.

Strengthening of terrorist PKK groupings with the support of the United States in this province may seriously disturb Turkey in the future.It is possible that the terrorists can attack Idlib and Al-Baba, under Turkey's control, with the consent of Russia and Iran. The worst case scenario for Turkey is losing Hatay region on the Mediterranean coast.In other words, the US-backed terrorist group is attacking Turkey's Hatay region and accessing the Mediterranean Sea. it is reasonable to assume that this armed terrorist grouping could not enter the Aleppo and Latakia provinces controlled by Russia and Iran and preparing an attack from Afrine on Turkey. This means reenactment of a case in the north of Iraq in the future. In other words, 30,000-strong border army will be created by US will serve this purpose. Washington, Moscow and Tehran have admitted that Syria and Iraq have been cleared of ISIS. Then, 30 thousand troops protect which border and from whom? Otherwise the United States and its allies consider the SDF "a state".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also emphasized this issue two days ago: ViaEuphrates Shield operations we have divided and destroyed the corridor that terrorists used in Syria.We are also breaking the western wing of this corridor with the operations in Syria's Idlib region.If the terrorists in Afrīn do not surrender, we will crash it down on the head. If the words given to us in Manbij are not fulfilled, we will solve our problem ourselves.

We will continue our fight against terrorist to the bitter end. In a week everyone will see what we want to do. "

Erdoğan said that the Turkish army destroyed 3,000 ISIS terrorists in the territory from the Syrian province of Jarabulus to al-Bab: “If necessary, we will destroy another 3 thousand terrorists. Let those who condemn us look at themselves. We do not intend to sacrifice a grain of this country, not a single son of this nation”. Turning to his allies, the Turkish president stated: "I continue to test our allies, who support terrorist organizations in Syria. The US sent 4,900 trucks with weapons to Syrian terrorists. We are aware of this, what kind of alliance is this?! We are also aware that 2 planes unloaded weapons to the terrorists in different airports. Some of the weapons they supply are already sold on the black market, while the other part is being used against us. We want to pursue our policy in the region together with the United States. However, this desire should not be one-sided. The one who lives with snake must recognize the severe consequences of such actions. If US. insist to enter snake's lair it is their own business. The President of Turkey stated that in the Syrian issue the official Ankara will not cooperate with the countries that made false promises and did not fulfill their obligations: In Syria, there are no more things that we could do with them”.

Of course, what is happening on the border with Turkey is of little interest for Russia and Iran. Russia took one province in the west of Syria in the sphere of its influence. Iran and Bashar Assad are trying to protect the territories in the east of Syria right up to the border with Iraq.

Therefore, it seeks to maintain control over the Tehran-Baghdad-Damascus-Beirut road. This increases the increase likelihood of the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about sending 100,000 troops to Syria by Iran. The latest developments in Afrin prompted Turkey to follow the plan of action.

And this means preparing for the realization of Erdoğan’s statement that "one night we can suddenly enter Afrin”. In any case, it is quite natural that Turkey's antiterrorist cleansing along the border with Syria, since the interests on Syria are already known. The country looks like divided into spheres of influence. Turkey's desire under such conditions to preserve its territorial integrity untouched and to preserve sovereignty is quite natural, because no country will give up a single inch of its land to terrorists. The bombing of the Turkish troops in Idlib showed that in the Syrian issue Russia and Iran can not be considered reliable allies of Turkey, since these countries, having no borders with Syria are trying to take advantage of the situation to oppose the US There is a possibility that in the future they will use this for political trade. It is worth noting that the US does not recognize the legitimacy of the Sochi meetings on the Syrian crisis between Russia, Iran and Turkey. Official Washington claims that the meeting did not have a UN mandate, and therefore has no legal status. Thus, the terrorists, protected and trained by the US, rule on the Turkish-Syrian border. Judging by what is happening, in this issue, Turkey is not supported by its distant and near allies. Thus, as it was 100 years ago Turkey is expected to remain alone in the issue of territorial integrity protection.