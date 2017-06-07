Two terror acts in Iran - probability of "third hand" - COMMENT

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Phrase "no country is immune from terrorism" once again proved itself.

This morning has not started well for the Islamic Republic of Iran. The country's parliament and Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini were simultaneously attacked. As a result, there are dead and injured.

For now, the country's official media called it an act of terrorism. Iranian officials did not give any statement about the incident before this article.

No doubt, failure to provide official statement leads to spread of false news.

Perhaps, due to the large scale of the event, officials delay attitude to the issue.

What has happened in Iran? On June 7, the day before the armed attacks 48 people were injured in the collision of two trains in Tehran subway. Head of Public Relations of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company Ehsan Moqaddam said the incident occurred when a train collided with another one that had stopped at a metro station. Those injured in the incident were taken to three hospitals in the city. It is not yet known whether train collision on June 6 linked with today's armed attack. But in any case it can be assumed that it is not accidental.

Another big action on Iran was taken by regional states. On June 5 Four Gulf Arab states, 4 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Then Yemen, Libya, Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania joined them.

The diplomatic crisis took place one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in support of building relations with Iran. However, at the summit, Saudi Arabia, on behalf of all the guests, condemned Iran for its hostile policies and threatened it with an adequate response.

Afterwards, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked and the emir's speech was published by hackers. But Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain did not consider it as plausible denial.

Tension around Iran allowed to predict this situation in advance.

Some time ago, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Mohsen Rezai, made a call in connection with the readiness of the People's Mujahideen organization (opposition to the authorities) to attack.

But the TV channel Al-Arabiya reported that ISIS took responsibility for the attacks.

Hence, in connection with the incident, the statement of one of two organizations was circulated, the commission of terror by which it was supposed.

In addition, the terror could be committed by an unknown and invisible "third hand".This power is most dangerous.It suggested that in the current situation, the responsibility for attack will be taken by ISIS. While these assumptions are justified.

And also countries that boycotted Qatar, led by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, relations with Iran sharply deteriorated. Therefore, the "third hand" also suggested that Iran would also blame these Arab countries.

Then why did such an attack on Iran occur now, that is, at a time when the Arabs boycotted Qatar? Undoubtedly, the true nature of the incident will not be disclosed so soon. The Iranian government will blame ISIS and wait for the situation to calm down or try to calm the situation.

Recently, information was spread that, Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi, Popular Mobilization Forces(PMF) entered the territory of Syria. However, the Iranian side quickly denied this news.

The wing of the Guard "al-Quds" under the command of General Kassem Suleymani is active in the defense of the Iraqi government and Bashar Assad in Syria. Therefore, it can be assumed that these attacks are a warning for Iran.

The incident, in turn, can also be calculated against Qatar by the action.

Finally, it can be assumed that this terrorist act was committed with the aim of complicating the situation in Iran or violating stability in the country. However, due to the fact that not only Iran, but also states boycotted Qatar are in the arena, as a result of the accident in the region, there is a possibility of a new confrontation.

Therefore, the number of states that will directly collide in the Middle East is expected to increase.