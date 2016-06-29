Turkish politicians: 'Normalization of Russia-Turkey relations is of great importance for Karabakh settlement'

Ankara. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Normalization of Russia-Turkey relations is of great importance for settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict'.

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency was told by a member of Republican People's Party (CHP), former MP Ali Ozgunduz commenting on the next stage of Russia-Turkey relations.

He said that crisis between Russia and Turkey was a wrong strategy from its beginning: 'Using this void, external forces tried to upset the balance in the region. I think that restoration of the relations will have a positive effect on both Syrian and Iraqi politics of the states. Namely, Middle East policy will be reviewed. Russia, Turkey and Iran will act together again in the region. Normalization of Russian relations with Turkey, which is one of the most important forces in the region, will be the biggest obstacle in front of the imperialist powers, seeking governance the region. Moreover, normalization of Russia-Turkey relations is of great importance for quick settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict'.

Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) member, MP Atila Kaya said that previous level in Russian-Turkish relations is observed.

According to him, both states are taking certain mutual positive steps in this direction: 'Tension between the two countries, which have been closely cooperating in political-economic and other areas for many years and which is of great importance for each other, concerned both sides. Currently, the events led to positive direction and we observe previous level of the relations. Both states take certain mutual positive steps in this direction. I appreciate the letter by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the incident of Su-24 downing, the letter, which serves to softening of the relations. Of course, great efforts made to achieve this stage'.

A.Kaya stated that role of fraternal Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the negotiations cannot be denied: 'Telephone conversation will be held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We expect a positive statement by Vladimir Putin'.

Notably, on the morning of November 24, 2015, Su-24 warplane, belonging to Russian military aviation group in Syria, violated Turkish airspace. Turkish Air Force warned Russians 10 times to leave the area. After this, Turkish F-16 fighters neutralized the Su-24. One pilot was wounded and one was dead at the scene. Turkish citizen Alparslan Çelik was suspected of killing the injured pilot.

After this incident, situation exacerbated between Turkey and Russia, which considered allied states.

On June 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and expressed his condolences for death of the pilot, expressed his regret about the downing.