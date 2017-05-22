Trump’s Saudi Arabia trip - uncreated 'Arab NATO' - COMMENT

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ US president Donald Trump broke the tradition of visits, making his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. The US presidents usually make their first visits in the office to Canada or Mexico.

Trump’s first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can be regarded as an indicator of this country’s importance for US. Notably, the US president visited Saudi Arabia on May 20-21. On May 22-23 he starts visit to Israel to meet with the head of Jewish state Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Trump will travel to Vatican to meet Pope Francis on May 24, then join NATO summit in Brussel on May 25. On May 26, he will visit Italy to participate at G7 summit in Sicilia.

Without any doubt, fighting terrorism, situation in Syria and future of this country, raising role of coalition in fighting ISIS and other interesting for international community topics will be discussed in all of his meetings. One of main topics for discussion during Trump’s visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel was deadlocked Palestine-Israel conflict.

Saudi Arabia somehow concerned with all issues discussed during the first official tour of US leader. From this point of view, his visit to the Kingdom cannot be regarded as a random one.

Making first official trips to Canada and Mexico cannot be regarded as actual in terms of importance in the context of current situation in the international arena. If Trump traveled to those countries, it would be regarded as an ordinary official visit made for the sake of traditional protocol.

Saudi Arabia and US also signed $110 billion arms deal during the trip. The Kingdom will spend $6 billion of the above sum to purchase 150 Black Hawk helicopters from US. Moreover, the agreement also envisages purchase of tanks, artillery, Patriot and THAAD anti-missile complexes.

At the same time, the sides also signed mutual investment agreement worth $250 billion.

Notably, former US president Barack Obama earlier froze the transfer of high-precision weapons to Riyadh, being cautious that they may be used against peaceful civilians of Yemen. But the new agreement lifts these kind of limitations.

One point hinted by US officials travelled to the Kingdom helps to reveal the meaning underpinning the visit. D.Trump called Muslim countries to take over part of burden of fighting extremism and terrorism: “The Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them”.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told: “So strong economic relationships are the foundation for strong security relationships as well”.

The Kingdom is also reckoned as one of key partners of US for oil import. Last year the US imported oil worth $20.9 billion from Saudi Arabia, being second after China according to this indicator.

15 terrorists out of 19 involved in September 11, 2001 attack wereSaudi origin. Relations between the two countries had deteriorated on this issue.In 2013, Saudi Arabia was irritated due to the warm relations between the US and Iran.

The visit helped to eliminate the discontent arising from these two issues.

Arab Islamic American Summit held in Riyadh on May 21.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit.

High-ranking officials from 18 countries including Azerbaijan and Turkey attended the conference.Iran was not invited to the summit.

During Arab-Islamic-American Summit D. Tramp called on all countries to keep Iran isolated.In the first place he stressed the importance of the fight against extremism.

According to US President, this fight is not between different religions but between good and evil and stressed the importance of joint efforts to vanquish evil.

Notably, the summit was held with the slogan “Together we prevail.”

The participating countries in this event organized for the first time discussed the role of the fight against violence, terrorism and extremism for ensuring global security, stability and deepening cooperation in this field.

As a result of Trump’s visit to the Middle East “Arab NATO” was expected to create.

Notably, creation of Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT) was announced in December 2015.

The coalition includes Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Tunisia, Qatar, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Comoro Islands, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Yemen, Gabon, Maldives, Guinea, Palestine, Chad, Togo, Djibouti, Senegal, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Lebanon and Kuwait.

Turkey is ready to give military training forces will fight against terrorism, the fight against terrorism and support Malaysian authorities, but it would not participate in military operations.Saudi Arabia was the initiator of the establishment of the Union.

Notably, international coalition against ISIS includes 65 states. At the same time this union states are members of the coalition.

However, during a visit, D. Trump attended digital center of the fight against terrorism. Thus, “Arab NATO” has not been established but the center has been opened.

Thus, Trump’s visit to the kingdom clarified a few points.

The new administration of the White House chose Saudi Arabia as the center of power in the Middle East and kingdom remains a key strategic ally of the US in the region since 1940s.

The format of the visit and the meetings can be concluded that the official Washington continues attempts to find "Golden mean" for 70 years.

It is clear to those who are dealing with the matter, that the events in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam. There are two clean lines on this issue - one of the groups formed under the name of Islam, the other belligerent countries against them. The first party in this war divided because of its claim and stubbornness. As a result the likelihood of the destruction or disintegration of Iraq and Syria, increasing.

In his speech at the summit, US President called on Muslim countries to jointly fight against such groups.

Tramp’s speech also made it clear that, US strategy in the region against Iran for 38 not expected to change further.

In other words, new pressures and sanctions can be imposed against Tehran.

New strain in US-Iranian relations, no doubt, will affect South Caucasus especially Azerbaijan. It increases the likelihood of new problems in choice between Moscow and Washington.

Such development of events could lead to further delay in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Notably, the holy cities of world Muslims - Mecca and Medina are in Saudi Arabia. Every year, millions of people are visiting these cities. Unfortunately, this visit together does not appear in important issues of Muslim countries.

The US president's visit and speech proved the necessity of establishment of this association.