Trump's adviser quits: new US-Russia tension on doorstep - COMMENT

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States, who assumes to ensure world security, seems to have serious problems with its own security. One is true, the fact that this flaw has been revealed by themselves, not by others, can be regarded as positive sign.

National security advisor of US president Michael Flynn resigned on February 13. Retired General Keith Kellogg has replaced him as acting national security advisor.

Reportedly, the reason of Michael Flynn’s resignation is that he provided incorrect information to Donald Trump about his talks with Russian ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak over sanctions imposed against Russia in December of last year.

Let’s have a closer look on the issue which occupies a significant place in political picture of the world.

Michael Flynn

A short before Flynn rejected information on his phone talk with Kislyak over Russian sanctions by saying that he just delivered his condolences to ambassador on the occasion of plane crash on December 25.

He told this to vice president Mike Pence and the vice president defended the advisor. But the mass media didn’t give up and brought the issue into the spotlight last week again. They insisted that the parties discussed the issue related to sanctions.

Flynn eventually apologized for misinformation of White House administration in his resignation letter: “I apologized to president and vice president. They accepted my apology”. He praised Donald Trump’s team in his resignation letter.

Flynn in his resignation letter states that it was carelessness from his side to provide incomplete information to vice president Mike Pence and other officials on his phone talk with Russian ambassador.

President’s advisor Kellyanne Conway told that Donald literally trusted Flynn.

Let’s note that the phone talk between Flynn and Kislyak took place on December 29, when former president Barack Obama was introducing new sanctions against Russia.

The most crucial point of the incident is warning by US Justice Department. The Department says that Flynn’s contacts with Kislyak can make him a target for Russian blackmail.

Actually, the Department of Justice clarified some points with this statement.

Donald Trump, Michael Flynn

Let’s have a look to some reminders here. Russian politician Jirinovski was one happiest people on Trumps victory in presidential election. Russian Federation took a deep breath after his election. It raised hopes for cancelation of sanctions. Russian media in some sense even hailed newly elected US president.

But Trump in his turn told that he will not lift sanctions. Yesterday he even discussed introduction of new sanctions against Russia with prime minister of Japan Shinzō Abe in Washington.

Another side of the issue is that US legislation doesn’t allow president to cancel sanctions against Russia on his own without agreement with other governmental branches.

Russia also seems anxious of Flynn’s resignation.

First of all, let’s note that Russian president’s press secretary Dmitri Peskov in his statement to reporters told that Flynn and Kislyakin didn’t talk about lifting sanctions.

Member of ruling “Single Russia” Party, Senator Alexey Pushkov told in twitter post that this event can seriously affect Russia-US relations. According to him, main target in this issue is not advisor, but relations with Russia.

Advisor’s resignation is regarded as one of rear, disappointing incidents in US history. Because Flynn didn’t complete even first month in this position.

I would like to inform you on Michael Flynn’s life.

Michael Flynn, Vladimir Putin

He was born in 1958. He is a retired lieutenant-general of US army. He was 18th Director of the Defence İntelligence Agency in 2012-2014. He also occupied various military intelligence positions.

On November 18, Donald Trump announced that he would pick Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

Although a democrat, he operated as an advisor in Trump’s campaign office since February 2016.

It is not excluded that his photo with Russian president Vladimir Putin stands in the center of allegations supporting mistrust to him. He appears at right side of Russian president in the picture taken at reception on 10th anniversary of Russia Today television channel in 2015.

We can expect that the advisor’s resignation will not end so calmly. Because according to US regulations, such case is regarded as serious crime. In other words, we can conclude that man of Russia has been discovered in Trump’s team.

Donald Trump

Thus, Logan Act enacted in 1798 in US is still in force. This the Federal Law that prohibits unauthorized citizens to negotiate with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. Violation of this law is a serious crime. None yet has been brought to criminal responsibility through application of Logan Act in US history.

This Act probably will not be applied to Flynn as well. Because former advisor has impressive career record.

Thus, although the world superpower escaped a big scandal, it started another one. Flynn’s resignation moves US and Russia away from each other, rather than brings them closer. This also can accelerate introduction of new sanctions against Russian Federation.

Those who predicted clarification of relations between two countries after Trump’s election as president, need to wait some time. Because situation gets complicated. This may lead to more escalation of tension between two countries.