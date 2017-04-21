Terrorist attack in Paris: a warning for next French president - COMMENT

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Refugees, hunger and misery, explosions in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia have become common for the world community. Expulsion of people from their own lands and states by force becoming refugees and displaced persons, many deaths from hunger and explosions no longer surprise people.

Along with terrorists, world's developed countries and names of the leading powers mentioned in causes of such cases. Therefore, similar events are becoming common in Europe.

Yesterday, two French policemen were shot dead and two others wounded in central Parison the Champs Elysees boulevard. One civilian passerby was injured. As a result, one terrorist neutralized.

In France, two largest terrorist attacks committed in the past three years. One of them happened in Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015. As a result of this bloody incident, 130 people were killed and 350 people were injured. The other terrorist attack committed by gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck plowed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice on Thursday, killing at least 84 people and injuring 200.

It is believed that an armed attack yesterday was committed by 39-year-old Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki. Heopened firewith Russian made Kalashnikov rifle.

French President Francois Hollande said after shooting: “Our security is threatened. everyone should give utmost support to security officials to carry out their duties. That was terrorist attack. Anti-terrorism section of the prosecutor's office will deal with investigation”. Interestingly, the news about terrorism was spread before the events.

Two months before the terrorist attacks in July last year, namely, in May 2016, there was news about terrorism in France.

Mainly, two days before the last incident, that is, on April 18, two people suspected of planning to commit a terrorist attack were detained in Marseille, France. One of them 30 years old and the other - 24.

The occurrence of most cases in France threatens European Union's security and its policy.

The statement issued by Francois Hollande two months ago about presidential elections could be seen as a further sign that threatened country's security: "The presidential elections will determine the future of not only in France, but in Europe as well”. Speaking about the leaderofFrance'sfar rightNational Front party Marine Le Pen he said: “There is a potential danger that she can win “

Shooting in France took place three days before the presidential elections, during the TV debates between presidential candidates.

By the way, the first round of the presidential election will be held on April 23 and the second on May 7. 5 candidates will participate in this political campaign: Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Benua Amon.

By order of Cnews" TV, "Paris Match" magazine and "Sud Radio", according to the results of the survey carried out among 2 810 voters on April 17-20, 24 % of respondents said they would vote for Macron, 22,5 % for Le Pen, 19,5 % for Fillon, 18,4 % for Mélenchon and 7 % for Amon. According to the results of latest polls, Marine Le Pen and and Emmanuel macron will become winners of first round of the presidential election.

Sociologists forecast that Le Pen would be defeated in the second round.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for almost all terrorist acts committed in France last times.

In TV debates candidates did not hide that if elected, their main target would be ISIS. Macron said that, he is ready to fight against terrorism in the country and abroad.

He stressed that in case of being elected president France will also join air strikes operations to destroy Bashar al-Assad's chemical arms depot.

Le Pen has said: “It is important to fight against terrorism”.

Fillon noted that, fight against terrorism will form the basis of activities of the next president of France.

Almost all of the French presidential candidates spoke about "Terror" and its "threat”.

Le Pen considered as the sharpest. She faced charges for posting violent images of ISIS brutality on Twitter. Therefore, Le Pen expected to be sentenced to 3 years in prison and fined in the amount of 79 thousand dollars. She said she placed those photos to show the atrocities of ISIS.

In France, some journalists assimilated herNational Front party with ISIS.

As in other western states, presidential and parliamentary candidates in France are trying to win votes by promising to strengthen the fight against terrorism.

This in turn leads to the increase in radicalization of the society. Because it is assumed that there are 6 million Muslims are in France at the moment. However, in 2020-2025, their number could increase to 12 million. Notably, French population was 66 million people in 2014.

In fact, the main target of terrorists is to split the religious community in France.

In other words, terrorist acts of this kind is one of the factors that contribute to the spread of hatred against Muslims in those societies.

This, in some cases yielding results. For example, mosques defaced with insults in France, humiliation of feelings of muslims in "Charlie Ebdo" magazine, appearance of politicians like Le Pen is the result of such processes.

Thus, shooting in the center of Paris can be assumed as warning to the future president. This can be perceived as a step by new president to abandon cooperation with those who support terrorists.