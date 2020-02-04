US expert: Azerbaijan turns into a center of geopolitical dialogue

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/56b838bd26c04aeb580ee45f568adbb5/25b1baed-9638-4f6e-8ffc-a034ed09f270_292.jpg

The Azerbaijani government, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, was able to turn the country into an international center for key negotiations at a high level.

According to Report, US political scientist, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase made the statement, commenting on the upcoming meeting between the head of the General Staff of Russia and the commander-in-chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Baku.

"World History has shown that the Republic of Azerbaijan has been a stalwart supporter of peace and economic progress in Europe and Asia. The upcoming meeting between Gen. Tod D. Wolters of the US Air Force and Gen. Valery Gerasimov is an outstanding opportunity that transforms Baku into the center stage of geopolitical dialogues, military-to-military cooperation and preserves a special status for hosting such a high level of talks between Eurasia's two of the most important men in uniform," Tase said.

"Azerbaijan's participation in major global summits has enabled the country to reveal its natural beauty and a truly special character of its hard-working people that have gone through the last genocide of the 20th century committed by Armenian Armed Forces. Despite having twenty percent of its territory under occupation, the government of President Ilham Aliyev has used all diplomatic assets and geo-strategic discourse available in order to turn The Land Of Prophet NOAH into a land that fosters co-existence, tolerance and active negotiations among key generals of Russia, USA, and NATO.

"The strategic role of Azerbaijan taking place in international peace missions in Africa, Afghanistan, Kosovo, and other regions is of utter significance, the Government of Azerbaijan radiates international peacekeeping priorities, bolsters internal security framework in Sudan and Afghanistan and Baku, over the last three decades has achieved many concrete results for the betterment of Southern Caucasus and the United Nations' goals and development aspirations," the expert said.