St. Petersburg terror: Attempt of those who want to mess Russia - COMMENT

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ In recent years there were no terrorist attacks in Russia which caused deaths of a large number of people.

The country's media spread the news that the Federal Security Service and other power structures carried out anti-terrorist operations and terrorists neutralized.

On April 3, explosion in a metro train in the Russian city of St Petersburg killed 14 peopleand 51 others injured. Russian officials assessed bombing as a terrorist attack.

Presumably, explosion was committed by a girl and a boy of Central Asian origin in 20s. Their actions in surveillance video cameras drew the attention of the police. At present their identities are determined. According to another theory, body parts of terrorist suicide bomber were found at the scene. Based on preliminary estimates, Russian law enforcement agencies have determined his identity. According to information, he is from Central Asian and had links with terrorist groups in Syria.

On January 1, 1998, an explosion hit Tretyakovskaya station in central Moscow. The bomb was hidden in a purse and went off before the bomb squad arrived, injuring three people.

On February 5, 2001, an explosion hit Belorusskaya metro station in central Moscow. Twenty people, including two children, were injured.

No one has taken responsibility for both terrorist attacks so far.

On March 29, 2010, the Lubyanka and Park Kultury metro stations in central Moscow were rocked by suicide bombings carried out by two women during the morning rush hour. A total of 41 people were killed in the blasts, and 85 people were injured. It is determined that Janet Abdurakhmanov, 17 was responsible for attack.

3 people died and 12 people were injured April 23, 1997 explosion in Armavir railway station. On the same year 2 people have become victims of terrorism in Pyatigorsk railway station, while 22 people were injured. News was spread that, that terror act was ordered by one of the leaders of Chechen armed group Salman customer Raduyev.

Speed train from Moscow to St. Petersburg the same year, 28 people died as a result of a terrorist attack, while 13 people were injured.

In 2002, Russian troops storm a Moscow theatre where rebels had taken 700 people captive three days earlier; 130 hostages and 41 Chechen guerrillas are killed.

In September 2004, 331 hostages - half of them children – die in a chaotic storming of a school in Beslan, after it is seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence.

In January 2011, a suicide bombing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Jan. 24 killed 37 people and wounded 172.

In October 2015, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks happened in Russian history, 224 passengers, including 17 children, were killed after a homemade bomb planted on board brought down a Russian plane returning from Egypt. The aircraft crashed over Egypt’s Sinai desert.

In the same year 12 people killed, 23 injured on March 31 explosion on the railway in Dagestan’s Kizlyar city.

In recent months, Russia's Federal Security Service's carried out anti-terrorist operations in different parts of the country and detained supporters of "Hizbut-Tahrir" extremist organization, took weapons and ideological anti-state literature from them.

Apparently, Russia that announced fight against terrorism in Syria, which does not recogniza PKK and supports representation of PYD (PKK’s Syrian branch) there ‘is not immune’ to terrorism.

But who and for what purpose committed this bloody event in the territory of the federation?

As a rule, in most of the above - mentioned terror acts Russian authorities suspected caucasian people especially chechens. In recent years, inhabitants of Chechnya in Russia less mentioned in such criminal cases. Chechens names can be found more in the news associated with the activities of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq. So, again, first of all inhabitants of Central Asia are suspected. Even the name of one of them was known. The suspect is Russian citizen Akbarzhon Jalilov who was born in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The State National Security Committee

The official representative of the State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan Rakhat Sulaimanov confirmed that E. Jalilov is Russian citizenship and was born in Kyrgyz Republic.

Therefore, in any explosion committed in the past 20 years in the world, Russian security structures firstly suspect groups operating under the name of Islam.

They have grounds for that. Federal Security Service informed that supporters of "Hizbut-Tahrir" in Russia were detained. Terror act could be committed by Caucasians as well. Before the St. Petersburg incident National GuardofRussian Federation military basein Chechen Republic was attacked. 6 soldiers were killed and 3 wounded as a result. The base personnel managed to kill 6 attackers despite casualties.

Explosion could also be committed by groups against the government in Russia. But this version is weak.

Another theory is competing interests of great powers made a warning to Moscow, President Vladimir Putin warning more countries. Kremlin was mentioned in a number of US and European protests, clashes and intervention in the elections. It should be noted that on the same day Putin held Media Forum in St. Petersburg. On April 3 he met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In this regard, delivering a message to Russian leader on security issue is possible. Another probability is related to Ukraine. On March 31 Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Oleksandr Kharaberiush died in a car explosion in Mariupol. Kharaberiush was the Ukrainian Security Service's deputy counterintelligence chief in the Donetsk region. In addition, Malaysian airliner Boeing-777 was brought down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 295 people aboard. Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine AntonGerashchenko said the plane was shot by Buk missile system of groups resisting Ukrainian military.

Therefore, it can be assumed that the perpetrators of terrorism abused tension in Ukrainian-Russian relations.

Overall, it is not excluded that St. Petersburg terror aimed at messing Russia, create chaos and make people distrust the current power.

Finally, we have noted that on the day of the incident Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg.

151 years ago, on April 4, 1866, Russian revolutionary Dmitry Karakazov tried to assassinate Russian Czar Alexander II by opening fire on him. However, he was shot in leg by Osip Komissarov. On April 2, 1879, revolutionary nationalist Alexander Solovyov opened fire on Alexander II on the Winter Palace but missed the target. Czar escaped unharmed.

Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov has yesterday said that the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during Putin's stay makes us think that any terrorist act taking place in Russia is a challenge for everyone, including the president.

Thus, the stories in XIX century are about failed assassination directed against head of Russia. In other words, Czar considered to be the main source of all the negative events in the country. Therefore, one of the main objectives was to kill him. In this regard, it is not exluded that the main goal of terror act in St. Petersburg is the most senior official in country.