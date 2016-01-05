​Saudi Arabia-Iran: War is enemy of both states - COMMENT

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The new year did not have a good start for the Middle East, which already suffers from tensions. A new factor has appeared for the conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia who have fought for hegemony in the region.

Saudi Arabia's court has accused Nimr al-Nimr and 46 people of "fomenting terrorism and terrorism". Many of those executed, were sentenced for plotting terrorist attacks and their implementation in the US Embassy in Jeddah and a number of oil facilities in 2003-2006 in Al-Qaeda.

Nimr Bagir al-Nimr was born in al-Qatif, Saudi Arabia in 1959. Qatif is densely populated by Shiites. Besides, the region is oil-rich. However, this wealth is not shared with local people. Therefore, the social situation in the region is considered to be more severe.

By the way, Ahvaz region of Khuzistan province in Iran, populated by Arabs (Sunni), is also rich in oil and natural gas. However, local Arabs also do not benefit from the natural resources.

Al-Nimr went to Iran in 1989 and studied there for 10 years. Then he headed for Syria to continue his education at the of religious and scientific center Hazrat Zeynab.

After returning to the kingdom, he established a religious center al-Imam al-Qaim (Qaim - Mahdi, the 12th imam)

In October 2011 al-Nimr headed actions in Al-Avamiyye.

In addition to leading the movement in Saudi Arabia, supported actions in Bahrain.

These events did not occur suddenly. Kingdom, including the Arab states have repeatedly criticized the government of Iran, accused Tehran of interfering in the internal affairs of countries.

Will Saudi Arabia and Iran fight? This is a burning issue of today.

The history of the present hostility between Iran and Saudi Arabia originates from formation of Islam because at that time Arabs collapsed Sasanian Persian empire. After end of Persian domination , Persians continued their activities in this direction through Turkic dynasties who ruled the country. After the revolution in 1979, this hostility has become apparent. Therefore, this conflict is not just a contradiction of the Islamic Republic and the kingdom, but a conflict of Arabic and Persian cultures.

The Arab states have repeatedly stated that the Islamic Republic intervenes in their internal affairs.

Therefore, accentuating various issues for years under the name of Islam, Arabs and Iran puft forward accusations against each other.

The Arabic Kingdom and Tehran struggle for leadership among the Muslims and hegemony in the region.

Both countries are rich in oil and natural gas. Saudi Arabia is an ally of the West. Iran has been operating in this direction in order to restore relations.

Tehran and Riyadh fight each other in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and other states.

The contradictions between the parties deteriorated after the tragic accident that took place during Hajj to Mecca in 2015. Iran claims that 464 Iranian pilgrims were killed in this tragedy. One of the interesting things is that Tehran brought the pilgrims' bodies to the country.

According to some versions, the Iranian side had to lose trace. Because it was claimed to be a terrorist attack.

You can also increase the number of conflicting points relations. So, let's go back to the main question: Will Saudi Arabia and Iran start a war?

In fact, they are open to Syria and Yemen, while secretly fighting in Iraq and Lebanon.

Due to the lack of direct land borders, the war would be costly.

Because after the revolution in 1979 Tehran began the war with Iraq and the country's population still feels its consequences. With the end of the war 28 years have passed since the peace agreement was signed between the two countries. It is time to silence opponents of the war and the revolution inside Iran as well as to demonstrate the power needed.

If the leadership of the Islamic Republic begins the war, it will be the complete collapse of the country's economy. Obviously, there will be consequences. Furthermore, battles and support for them in Syria, Iraq, Yemen as well as Hezbollah have considerable damage to Iran's official and unofficial budget.

Saudi Arabia could enter the war to curb domestic discontent. It has financial opportunities yet. But this war is unlikely for a long drive. There are a lot of opponents of monarchy in Saudi Arabia also. They can put an end to the kingdom, making use of the central government fell.

Changing of regimes during the war or after the events have repeatedly occurred in history.

These and other such factors can be regarded as hostile to the regime both in terms of the war. If this war happens, a lot of outside forces can benefit from it.

Even if there is no war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, intensifying of fighting in Yemen and Syria cannot be excluded. Riyadh and Tehran will try to beat each other in the war ungoing in this country or try to take revenge on each other.

Thus, even if there is no war, both parties will start the arm race. Weapons will be expensive - fighter jets, ships, missiles and so on.