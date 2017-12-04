Sargsyan’s visit to Karabakh - indicator of situation with international mediators - COMMENT

© Sputnik / Илья Питалев https://report.az/storage/news/30bab34845f6b5cbca898c5c7eb17cce/c6d26818-ce90-43d2-ae1b-65a56859deed_292.jpg

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ International mediators create different obstacles for Azerbaijan to liberate its occupied territories.

The battle that broke out in April 2016 after Armenia violated the ceasefire also proved that. After those events international mediators, the officials of co-chairing states of OSCE Minsk Group started to call Azerbaijan for de-escalation of the situation and adhere to ceasefire regime. Like 24 years prior to April battles, during the one year and eight months, international mediators did not take any serious step for liberation of Nagorno Karabakh from occupation and did nothing that can be remembered.

They made hollow promises and used expressions “to follow the ceasefire and de-escalate the situation” which become the diplomatic phrase.

During this period Armenia was not recognized as an aggressor and not imposed by any sanction to liberate the Azerbaijani territories. As a result, Armenian government that knows the indifferent behavior of international mediators visit Nagorno Karabakh any time they wish and held different events there.

Last weekend Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan visited Nagorno-Karabakh, the occupied region of Azerbaijan. Along with him, a group of high ranking military officials came with him from Yerevan. S.Sargsyan held a meeting with separatists in the occupied territory regarding the year end.

The event was also attended by the high ranking military personnel of Armenian Armed Forces, including minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan. He visited the military units of aggressors forces in the Azerbaijani territory.

Sargsyan also observed the exercise of Armenian forces held jointly with illegal militants in Nagorno Karabakh. The Chief Staff of Armenian Armed Forces issued statement that they were satisfied with the results of exercise.

Armenia held the military exercise in Nagorno Karabakh ahead of the planned meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan.

The 24th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting will be held on December 7-8, 2017 in Vienna. The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is also planned as part of this session.

President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met in Geneva on October 16. The event was organized by the Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group. As part of that event the ministers have also met. After those meetings Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov paid visits to Baku and Yerevan. Does not Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Karabakh shadow the outcome of the meeting to be held in Vienna?! That is why, it can be suggested from now that the expected meeting between Mammadyarov and Nalbandyan with participation of international mediators will have not outcomes. Sargsyan’s visit to Karabakh shows his attitude of Armenia to the settlement of the conflict. Due to such approach, as in previous years, this year international mediators were only remembered for their visits and business trips. In those meetings they were generally tries to calm Azerbaijani side.It is astonishing case. Armenian president arrives in military uniform in Nagorno-Karabakh that keeps under occupation, convenes a meeting and observes a military exercise. Under such circumstances, Azerbaijan is required to follow the ceasefire regime, while Armenia says they do not recognize the self-proclaimed separatists in Nagorno Karabakh and have no territorial claims against Azerbaijan. But S.Sargsyan visits Nagorno Karabakh in military uniform.

Undoubtedly, his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh in such a way is negligence to all norms of international law and activities of international mediators. This attitude is accepted by both international mediators and organizations protecting international law. Imagine for a moment that an incident took place in Azerbaijani lands with Serzh Sargsyan. How would then the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Russia, the United States and France act at that time?

This would have caused a huge scandal. At least, these international mediators would condemn Azerbaijan for obstructing the negotiation process. However, these states do not comment on the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and observing military exercises there. He has repeatedly held similar events in Nagorno-Karabakh and participated in ceremonies.

How can we call such an attitude? Double standard? International mediators have already been accustomed to this statement. It is more accurate to call this behavior Armenian affiliation. Then forces on the opposite side would be seen clearer. Appearance of Serzh Sargsyan in the Azerbaijani lands proves that. Who does Armenian government rely on? We also took their pictures. There is also a propaganda side for the West and Russia in this case. New elections will be held next year in the country. According to the new constitution of Armenia, the parliamentary system of governance will be applied in the country. Serzh Sargsyan's influence in recent years has diminished and he is being helped under color of Nagorno-Karabakh to continue his rule as prime minister. Because, Armenian government assume responsibility to integrate in Europe and the United States. The West does not want to spoil relations with the official Yerevan for the withdrawal of the country from Russian sphere of influence. Therefore, he spends his time as an international mediator by throwing dust in eyes with visits and "cease-fire" statements.

Recently, anti-Russian speeches are increasing in Armenia. The continuation of this process Moscow can lose its closest ally in the Caucasus. For Kremlin keeping Nagorno-Karabakh under occupation can be regarded as control over Armenia. Thus, the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the arrival of Serzh Sargsyan to this region of Azerbaijan serve interests of Russia, US, France and others. This is an indication of the status of international mediators, as well as their position on the issue.