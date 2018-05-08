Russian political scientist: Situation in Armenia will worsen after Nikol Pashinyan takes office

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The situation in Armenia will worsen after Nikol Pashinyan takes office. Report was told by Russian political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov.

In his opinion, under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan, relations with Russia will also deteriorate.

"He, unequivocally, is a protege of the western lobby. Soon, demands will be made for the withdrawal of the Russian base from Gyumri. His statements about the balance in foreign policy are just populism. Armenia is on its way to disintegration by rapprochement with enemy circles, which are hostile to Russia”, - Mikhailov said.

Speaking about the position of the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Evgeny Mikhailov stressed that Pashinyan will pursue unclear goals. "If Armenia under the leadership of Pashinyan aggravates the situation in Karabakh, it will be beneficial for Azerbaijan, because Russia will no longer actively defend Armenia. And Azerbaijan will be able to recover the land, "he said.