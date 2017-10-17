Russian political scientist: Sargsyan's statement is related to his leave of presidential post - OPINION

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The atmosphere at the Geneva meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia was due to approach of the election period and reduction of presidential powers in Armenia".

Russian political scientist, research fellow of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Karavaev, told Report commenting on results of the meeting of the presidents, held in Geneva yesterday.

The political scientist said that Serzh Sargsyan's statements to Armenian diaspora in Armenian embassy to Switzerland are due to expiration of his presidential post.

"No matter how further events develop in Armenia, office of president will no longer have previous weight. Also, his personal prospects may not be related to the presidency", he said.

The RAS employee added that meeting of the heads of states in current situation may be related to the intention to create an agenda for future meetings, taking into account the break that might arise in the negotiation process regarding the elections.

"They can set agenda of future meetings in a certain way. But the reality is unfortunately different. Logical flow of the process and influence of third forces, including the diaspora, are contrary to the issues that the presidents can define for future talks in such meetings," A. Karavaev said.