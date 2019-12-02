Russian expert: Dissolution of parliament is a continuation of Aliyev’s line to reform the government - COMMENT

"The dissolution of the Azerbaijani parliament fits into the overall strategy for the development of economic and strategic security of the country," Russian expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told Report, commenting on the recent decision of the ruling party to dissolve the parliament (Milli Majlis).

"I consider all the reforms that have been vividly expressed in Azerbaijan in recent days to be a continuation of the declared line of President Ilham Aliyev to reform the government, to ensure that the government is closer to the people, that there are fewer officials, but they work more efficiently. This all fits into the overall strategy for the development of economic and strategic security," Mikhailov said.

He emphasized that an important element of these processes is the desire for self-dissolution of the parliament in order to follow the president’s line - “so that there is an update, so that a relatively young generation can pass more 'real' laws that will correspond to the realities of the time.”

According to him, people who have been sitting in parliament for a long time have "grown old" and can no longer respond adequately to modern challenges, as they have become less effective in making decisions.

"That is why they themselves decided that they were unfit. If one of them is elected, then the people will consider that they are worthy. And the bulk, in my opinion, of course, will retire and fresh forces will come and work for the good of the people of Azerbaijan," Mikhailov concluded.