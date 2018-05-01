Russian expert: Azerbaijani army surpasses Armenian army by all parameters - OPINION

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took a quantum leap in terms of military potential especially over the decade.

Report informs, military expert and editor-in-chief of the Russian 'Export of Arms' magazine Andrei Frolov said.

According to him, the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh conflict pushes Azerbaijan to invest fairly serious funds in the development of its own army.

"In terms of the pace of renewal of its armed forces Azerbaijan has become one of the leading CIS countries in recent years. Azerbaijan really buys expensive, serious, with good characteristics of the weapons system, as in Russia, where there was a large package of contracts and abroad. Azerbaijan makes quite a lot of investments in the fleet, " Frolov said, adding that some types of purchased weapons were used during the April events of 2016.

He noted that today Armenia does not have the opportunity to fight out technological impulse of Azerbaijan independently.

"All of its recent large purchases - it was a purchase for a Russian loan. Russia, in turn, is trying to somehow counterbalance the opponents, create a certain balance, " Frolov stressed.

According to him, today Azerbaijan is "clenching its fist" in order to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict "with a little blood, a mighty blow".

"In terms of quantity, technologically and, of course, integrally, the army of Azerbaijan is superior to the Armenian army", the expert added.

Touching upon the theme of the April war in 2016, the editor-in-chief pointed out that for Armenia it had become "a very big shock."

"They realized that in fact the capabilities of Azerbaijani army have grown significantly and Armenian army is not as invincible as they thought. Actually, for the Armenian military and political leadership April 2016 was a serious challenge, to which they must give an answer”, Frolov summarized.