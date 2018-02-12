"Report": U.S. dollar to face critical day soon

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fears of inflation acceleration in the United States have flooded global financial markets.

Report informs, inflation indicator will be announced in the U.S. on February 14. One day later, the producer price index will become public.

Analytical Group of Report informs, in December, the US annual inflation rate made 2.1%, exceeding Fed’s 2% forecast. If January indicator exceeds projections, the new sales wave will begin in the securities market. According to forecasts, annual inflation in January will be equal to December figures.

Analytical Group of Report believes, if inflation makes 2.2% or more, sharp sales on the U.S. stock exchanges will occur. Notably, financial markets have become sensitive to U.S. economic indicators. Thus, growth indicator in wages in the U.S. on February 2 has led to a decline of stock exchange markets by 10%.

Analytical Group of Report predicts if inflation remains high U.S. dollar will appreciate, oil and gold prices will decrease: “In this case, USD / EUR rate may drop to 1.20 level, Brent crude can fall below $ 60 / barrel and the gold may fall below $ 1,300 / ounce.