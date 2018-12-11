Report: SOCAR bonds stimulate introduction of new financial instruments to local capital market - ANALYSIS

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Secondary market operations with the bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) amounted to $170 million.

Report’s analytical group says that of this, $79 million was formed in 2018 and has made up 90% of operations in local corporate bond market since early 2018.

Moreover, 790 deals related SOCAR bonds were closed at Baku Stockk Exchange this year, which is 25-fold higher than other corporate bonds. High interest to the bonds also appears in their prices. The bonds with the face value of $1,000 were sold for $1,032 at the secondary market a while ago, which is a record. This price is also offered to potential investors by PSG Capital.

Sirr deyil ki, SOCAR İstiqrazları ilə ticarətin aktiv olması qiymətli kağızların dollarla buraxılması, illik gəlirliliyin kifayət qədər yüksək – 5% olması, likvidliklə bağlı probleminin olmaması (istənilən vaxt nominal qiymətlə SOCAR tərəfindən geri alına bilməsi), faiz ödənişlərinin vaxtında həyata keçirilməsi ilə bağlıdır. Artıq fiziki şəxslər bank əmanətlərinə alternativ kimi məhz bu istiqrazlara investisiyanı seçirlər.

Halbuki, SOCAR-ın yerli kapital bazarında iştirakına qədər fərdi şəxslər demək olar, istiraz almırdılar. Baxmayaraq ki, Maliyyə Nazirliyi, İpoteka və Kredit Zəmanət Fondu, hətta ölkənin ən iri maliyyə və qeyri-maliyyə təşkilatları hər il yüz milyonlarla manatlıq istiqraz emissiyası həyata keçirirdi.

Bu istiqrazları fiziki şəxs olan investorların əldə etməsinə məhdudiyyət olmasa da, həmin qiymətli kağızlara pul verən tapılmırdı. SOCAR istiqrazları isə belə bir problemlə üzləşmədi və Azərbaycanın kapital bazarını canlandırdı. Mövcud vəziyyət gələcəkdə kapital bazarına yeni maliyyə alətlərinin çıxarılmasını stimullaşdırır

It’s not a secret that trading with the bonds is so active because the securities are issued in dollar, YTM at 5%, there are no problems with liquidity (possibility of purchasing back at any time) and timely implementation of the interest payment. Individuals already choose these bonds as an alternative to their bank deposits.

Although the Finance Ministry, Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and other financial and non-financial organizations of the country issued bonds worth hundreds of millions every year, individuals or legal entities were not interested in the purchase of bonds before SOCAR’s participation in the local capital market.

Though there was no limitation for individuals to get bonds, no one was interested in buying them. SOCAR bonds did not face such problems and revived Azerbaijan’s capital market. The current situation stimulates introduction of new financial instruments to the local capital market in the future.