"Report": Number of online taxi booking services will increase

Complaints about online transportation network company headquartered in San Francisco, California are rising. In European countries, as well as in neighbouring Turkey Uber's activities not welcomed . European drivers claim that UBER operates under unfair competition, avoids taxation, has no license for a taxi service, and has problems with security issues. Some countries are already taking certain steps against UBER.

For example, the UK government last year announced that the UBER’s license would not be renewed. In Belgium, this taxi service operates illegally and legal steps have been taken against it. In Turkey, the UBER is banned by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement.

Thus, Analytical Group of Report believes, although UBER is being oppressed in some countries, the number of online taxi booking services will increase. This is primarily due to the development of technology, the gradual shift of cash payments into online payments. In addition, in the near future self driving cars will be launched. This will increase demand for UBER and other similar companies.