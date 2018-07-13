Report: Global oil and financial markets stirring up again - ANALYTICS

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the last OPEC summit on June 22, the parties agreed to increase daily oil production by 1 million barrels.

Analytical Group of Report informs, the consequences of this decision are already felt in the oil market.

So, for the last two days on commodity exchanges the price of "black gold" fluctuates between $ 70-74, which is about $4 lower than previous prices.

There is a tension in the global financial market, which definitely affects oil price. While the EU countries are inclined to negotiate with each other, trade war between the US and China, the threat from US quit NATO, if the partners do not immediately send 2% of GDP to defense, changes the situation on the currency exchanges in favor of the dollar.

Ultimately, the world's leading currencies and national currencies of developing countries (Turkish lira, etc.) are depreciating against US dollar. For example, over the past 2 days, the TRY / USD rate has risen from 4.7 to 4.85, USD / EUR fell from 1.18 to 1.17.