Report experts: US-dollar depreciation process almost over

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Depreciation of US dollar rate is almost over against major competitors - the euro and the British pound sterling.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes, USD/EUR rate at 1.232 and USD/GBP rate at 1.4035 at present are likely to increase by more 2-7%. USD/EUR can rise to 1,255, and USD/GBP to 1.5.

However, there is no economic and financial cause for the sharp decline in the US-dollar. Simply, the US government weakens its national currency rate to accelerate exports from the country, in general, to speed the economic growth, including keeping sustained inflation. For this purpose, various verbal interventions are used. In 2018, the USD/EUR ratio will range at 1.20-1.26, and USD/GBP at 1.35-1.5 in 2018.

After the US-dollar fall, the revival of the economy in U.S. and raise in discount rate is expected by Fed. It is forecasted that the Fed will increase discount rate to 2-2.5% in 2018 and up to 3% at the beginning of 2019. In this period, the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate will remain at 0%, but monetary stimulation will end. This, in turn, will lead to sharp increase in US-dollar rate.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts, in the first half of 2019, the USD/EUR ratio is likely to reach parity, but the USD/GBP ratio will drop to 1.25.