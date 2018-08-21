"Report": Economic growth will accelerate in Greece - ANALYTICS

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The economic growth in Greece will accelerate, thanks to the successful completion of the three-year recovery program.

Analytical Group of Report believes, Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.4% compared to last year.

Notably, in 2017, the economy of Southeastern European country grew by 1.7%. The acceleration of economic growth will mean that Greece will again be able to borrow from international financial markets, which cause a large amount of cash flow in the country.

Nevertheless, there is still a problem with the unemployment of a considerable part of the working-age population in Greece, the "brain drain" and overdue loans. That is, the initial positive changes do not mean that everything is fine, but Greek government has a long way to go.