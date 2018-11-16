Report: Bitcoin price may fall to $5,000 - ANALYSIS

https://report.az/storage/news/5fe8f515675fef2c4c33c18c3bc4cfaa/8d9bdd2e-1f82-4748-bf94-1020de98d4d2_292.jpg
Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fact that Bitcoin price rose 1-2% to $5,600 compared to yesterday, it is generally going to fall.
Report’s analytical group reminds that Bitcoin price yesterday fell to a bit above 5,300. Decline rate exceeded the record on March 30 (11.5%).
Report’s analytical group thinks that Bitcoin price may drop to $5,000 due to a number of factors, including the rise in USD. Moreover, increase of Bitcoins in the circulation causes decline in its price.
