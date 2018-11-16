 Top
    Report: Bitcoin price may fall to $5,000 - ANALYSIS

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fact that Bitcoin price rose 1-2% to $5,600 compared to yesterday, it is generally going to fall.

    Report’s analytical group reminds that Bitcoin price yesterday fell  to a bit above 5,300. Decline rate exceeded the record on March 30 (11.5%).

    Report’s analytical group thinks that Bitcoin price may drop to $5,000 due to a number of factors, including the rise in USD. Moreover, increase of Bitcoins in the circulation causes decline in its price. 

