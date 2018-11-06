Report: Azerbaijan-based banks’ assets to exceed AZN 30B by year-end - ANALYSIS

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s banking sector has been demonstrating growth for two months.

Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) that though total assets diminished by AZN 60.1 million in July 2018, they grew by AZN 196.3 million and AZN 1,074.8 million respectively in August and September to AZN 29,201,800,000.

Liabilities extended by AZN 1,090,700,000 to AZN 25,089,000,000, total capital soared by AZN 180.4 million to AZN 4,112,800,000.

Report’s analytical group thinks that the assets may decline again by the end of the year, however, the sector will generally extend. At the end of 2018, total assets are expected to exceed AZN 30 billion, as well as liabilities will near AZN 26 billion and total capital will exceed AZN 4 billion.