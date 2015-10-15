Reasons for rapid growth of euro - OPINION

Reasons for rapid growth of euro - OPINIONIn recent days, on world currency markets, rise of the euro against the dollar makes 1.15
Access to paid information is limited
This information is only available to subscribers
To subscribe to the newsletters or purchase photos, please contact 'Report' news agency Sales Department:
E-mail: subscribe@report.az
Phone: (012) 404 76 77 (ext. 956)
Mob: (077) 447 47 05
If you are a subscriber of Report News Agency, enter your login and password:
This post is also available in other languages:
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author