Presumptive 25th French president neither leftist nor rightist - COMMENT

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first round of French presidential election was held.

Results of this political campaign in one of the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries (US, Russia) are of great interest to Azerbaijani society.

The winners of the first round are founder of “En Marche!” “Forward!” movement Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen. Former investment banker and Minister of Economy got 23,75% and Marine - 21,535%.

The other candidates - Former French Prime Minister, nominee of the Republicans François Fillon 19,91% (third), leader of the Left Party Jean-Luc Mélenchon - 19,64% (fourth). leftwingerBenoît Hamon took the last place.

The second round of elections will be held on May 7. On that day the name of 25th French president will be announced.

Notably, the presidential election is held for the 11th time in the history of the country.

Theoretically, it can be said in advance that Macron will become 25th French president. Because, President Francois Hollande, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, as well as election rivals, former economy minister - Francois Fillon, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Benoît Hamon are supporting him. This gives grounds to assume that in the second round of elections, Macron will get more than 50 percent of votes.

Since 1958, for the first time in the history of 5th republic neither socialists no right centrist could participate in second round.

French presumptive 25th president Emmanuel Macron was born on 21 December 1977 in the northern city of Amiens.

He held various government positions until his appointment as Minister of Economy on August 26, 2014.

On 30 August 2016, Macron resigned from the government ahead of the 2017 presidential election, and founded En Marche! Movement. He said in a speech before supporters: “He said he will be the "president of "patriots against the threat of nationalists".

Macron a strong supporter of the European Union and NATO. He does not support the independence of a Palestinian state. He is a strong supporter of the fight against terrorism.

His second round opponent, Marin Len Pen called herself the "people's candidate" and set the main target as "revival of France”. She wants France to leave the EU. To this end, she supports the idea of referendum, the same as "Brexit" in the United Kingdom. She also supports the expansion of cooperation with Russia. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin met her in the Kremlin at the end of March this year. National Front party is the legacy from her father. She continues nationalist political line of his father.

France’s activity and fair position in OSCE Minsk Group as one of the international mediators in the issue of liberation of the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh is of great interest to Azerbaijani society.

In this regard, the attitude of new French president on the issue of Armenians may be regarded as indicator for Azerbaijan.

The attitude of both candidates on the issue of the future of their country is not so important for Azerbaijan.But more important is their approach to the issue of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the election campaign, Macron has said that he will continue work on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial regarding the events of 1915.

For the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ultranationalist Marin Len Pen has said: "Nagorno-karabakh should be annexed to Armenia. Borders that have been formed after the collapse of the Soviet Union were recognized at the international level. Instead of Nagorno-Karabakh's independence, the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the annexation of the region to Armenia would be more acceptable.”

Thus, there are two weeks left for European Union, including French society to get rid of nationalist demagogy.

Clearheaded people of one more European country are resisting to prevent nationalist neo-fascist political opinion to come to the power.

Notably, in parliamentary elections held on March 15 in Netherlands similar political forces were face-to-face.

However, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy led by Mark Rutte is a conservative-liberal political party (VVD) won 21.3% of the vote and took 33 of the 150 seats available in the Second Chamber. Geert Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) won 13.1% of the vote and 20 seats.

Brexit and after Donald Trump came to power in US and the Netherlands said "No" to wrong populism. Now the campaign has ended. Together we must build a stable government", Mark Rutte said after voting results.

In addition, Marine Le Pen’s advance to second round, Geert Wilders as main opposition in the Netherlands shows that nationalism is on the edge of power in Europe. Previously, in order to strengthen this feelings in the West, such factors as the former Soviet Union used. Now, of course, to activate these forces the map of "radical Islam" used in the Middle East, giving the neo-Nazis a platform in Europe. However, there is one known truth. Bringing such forces to power can be a disaster for Europe itself. Because the West, including Europe, had a good lesson from the National Socialists that came to power in Germany in 1933.

Therefore, it can be assumed and in France they will not allow their representative to become a president.