​Political scientist: Recent adventure of rebels would strengthen position of Turkish government in domestic and international arena

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Recent events in Turkey, as if it is not treated - a coup or just its imitation, what people speak with equal conviction about, are evidence of very serious political processes in the country, which go on for several recent years and are obviously destructive." Report was told by the Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade, commenting on a coup attempt that occurred in Turkey in the night of July 16.

According to the analyst, power crisis, symptoms of which became apparently clear last year on the background of two parliamentary campaigns, still here after the next victory of the ruling party and transformed into a latent confrontation of different groups within the ruling elite. "The resignation of Turkish Prime Minister Davutoglu, furnished as" inner-case", in many ways was a consequence of the contradictions in the highest governing tandem. At the same time, in the military, which seemed somewhat distanced from these processes, as maturely caused discontent as a result of uncertainty at the highest levels, and the leadership of the armed forces from the country's political leadership. it is possible that the incident with the Russian bomber last October and decision of the Turkish leadership to place the brunt of the blame for it in the military, has also become a catalyst for discontent within the top military ranks. Certainly, among interested parties to coup could act and external forces, because those who nurtured and continue to prepare plans for a violent seizure of power, can not think of their legitimation and external support. And critics of Erdoğan outside Turkey were enough lately", said I. Velizade.

At the same time, the analyst noted that recent events in Turkey will further strengthen Erdoğan's rating in the country and position of the Turkish government in the international arena: "The script itself, action of the power, obvious errors organizers of the coup gave reason to believe that the Turkish authorities were aware of possible development of the situation, they knew about the beginning of coup, plans and possibilities of the rebels and successfully prepared for them. In general, the country lives in anticipation of a next coup not the first year. Let's remember the case of 'Ergenekon', the processes associated with the so-called 'parallel state'. All of these processes, by the way, have rendered a good service to Erdoğan, to strengthening of his rating. So, the next adventure of rebels, whoever they were, certainly wil strengthen the position of the Turkish authorities both in domestic and international arena."