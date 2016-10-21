Political scientist: France tries to revive talks over Karabakh by changing its co-chair - OPINION

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Appointment of a new French co-chair marks intensification of France in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Report, commenting on appointment of Stefan Visconti as a new French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Except for rotation, this issue refers to the fact that after all France shows some activity in the process", said I. Velizade.

According to him, to date, meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia is on agenda in the process of conflict settlement, which announced in summer.

"However, processes that occurred in those months, particularly the political upheavals in Armenia, canceled the meeting for an indefinite period, but it is on agenda", he said.

The expert said that by such a change, co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk group are now somehow trying to revive the negotiation process and make efforts to activate it: "Everyone is trying at the same time to realize its any goal", he added.

I.Velizade stressed that appointment of a new French co-chair marks intensification of France in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

"However, what will be the progress, everything will depend on a new co-chair, his iactivity, as well as the situation around the conflict settlement process", he said.