Pashinyan plans to settle Armenians who fought in Syria in Karabakh - COMMENT

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Report" presents an article by analyst Ehtiram Ashirli:

In the future Nikol Pashinyan is planning to settle Armenians who fought in Syria in Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister said last week that Armenian troops could be sent to Syria under the Russian flag.

In short, Armenian military men have stated that they could take part in military operations against Bashar al-Assad's opponents in Syria within the Russian Armed Forces. Apparently, the meeting Vladimir Putin did not proceed the way Nikol Pashinyan expected it to. Thus, the Armenian Prime Minister said in an interview with Sputnik-Armenia that "Armenia will carry out a humanitarian mission in Syria, especially in Aleppo".

He also said, "I can now say it officially. The main objective of the project is to assist the Armenian community of Aleppo and Syria. Representatives of the Armenian humanitarian mission of the Defense Ministry will act under the Armenian flag”. Thus, he let know that Armenian army officers would not act within the Russian Armed Forces. Moreover, the main purpose of the humanitarian mission in Aleppo is to support Armenians in Aleppo. In particular, Armenians of Aleppo take important positions among the Armenian Diaspora in the Middle East.

Even the term "Armenian community in Aleppo" is more popular than the "Armenian Diaspora in Syria". Thus, Pashinyan seeks to save the country from the economic crisis by receiving consistent support from the Armenian diaspora. Pashinyan did not just get the support from the Armenian diaspora in Syria, he also seems to be planning to settle Armenians who fought in Syria in Karabakh.