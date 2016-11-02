Parliamentary elections in Georgia: frustrated revenge of former president - COMMENT

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary election in Georgia started on October 8 finished after second round on October 30.

Although it was expected that main opposition party “United National Movement” would improve its results by gaining several more seats in the parliament, it didn’t happen. Ruling party’s victory in 48 of 50 constituencies was announced.

So according to initial statement of Central Electoral Commission of Georgia, the ruling “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” party secured 115 of 150 seats in the parliament. Opposition party “United National Movement” took 29 seats, “Alliance of Patriots of Georgia” – 6 seats.

After first round of elections on October 8 State Department of United States released statement which shortly means “election campaign in Georgia was well-organized”. This gives ground for assumption that there were some irregularities. Because State Department called opposing parties to solve problems peacefully.

Thus, we would like to bring to your attention some noticeable details of parliamentary elections in Georgia.

83-year-old voter suddenly felt bad and passed away in voting station in Batumi.

In Kareli town of Shida Kartli region an old voter suddenly felt bad after voting. Although ambulance was called, doctors couldn’t save him.

In Marneuli district where Azerbaijanis compactly reside, voter groups collided in several voting stations, especially in 48th voting station in Gizilhajili village. Situation was normalized after intervention of security forces. 6 Azerbaijanis were detained. One of them was released on October 29. Other 5 people are still under arrest.

Conflict between supporters of ruling “Georgian Dream” party and members of local electoral commission was observed in Zugdidi district.

Fact of bribing voter revealed in Signakhi.

Observers and supporters of “United National Movement” were reportedly attacked and clobbered on October 8, 22 (re-voting) and 30 (second round voting).

In general, about 200 complaints were registered by CEC of Georgia. But none of them was sent for legal investigation.

By the way, government allocated $18.8 million to CEC to manage elections.

Democratic management of elections in Georgia is of a great interest and importance for us from the point of view of participation of Azerbaijanis in this political campaign. Because we want them to be represented in Georgian government to take active part in political life of this country.

All political parties nominated Azerbaijani candidates in regions where Azerbaijan Turks reside. In general, 40 Azerbaijani candidates were registered. Let’s note for comparison that number of Armenian candidates was 25. Four Azerbaijanis were elected to parliament. Ruslan Hajiyev, Savalan Mirzayev, Mahir Darziyev represent “Georgian Dream”, while Azer Suleymanov is member of “United National Movement”. M.Darsiyev and A.Suleymanov were elected in proportional, the others in majoritarian system. R.Hajiyev and S.Mirzayev were elected in single mandate constituencies in Marneuli and Gardabani respectively. Two Azerbaijani candidates nominated from “Alliance of Patriots of Georgia” didn’t pass to the parliament.

Armenians will be represented with three members in Georgian parliament. One Armenian candidate of “Georgian Dream” was elected in Akhalkalaki (proportional system). Two Armenians entered parliament from the list of “United National Movements” – one as proportional, another as majoritarian candidates.

There are some controversies related parliamentary elections in Georgia. Samira Ismayilova reportedly won majority of votes in Bolinisi. But her victory wasn’t officially recognized. Instead, former head of executive power Gori Mishveliani who earlier resigned to run for parliament was announced as winner.

Georgian mass media informs that candidate from “United National Movement” in Marneuli Ahmad Imamguliyev also protested against election results.

Chairman of ruling “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” party and prime-minister Giorgi Kvirkashvili congratulated population on successful completion of parliamentary elections.

He is expected to head the government again. According to constitution, government will resign within seven days after new parliament starts to operate and president will present list of new cabinet members for approval. First session of newly elected parliament is expected to be held on November 19.

We would like to touch upon several topics related to elections. First of all, it is important to note that in 2012 elections “Georgian Dream” with reported “God Father” Bidzina Ivanishvili won 85 seats with 56.87 percent of votes, while 65 members of “United National Movement” supported by former president Mikhail Saakashvili entered parliament with 43.33% of votes.

It is not secret that, this time the main rivalry was also between former president and former prime minister. Although they didn’t participate in elections personally, Saakashvili accused former prime-minister Ivanishvili of falsification of election results.

This rivalry is not only between two well-known political figures, but also between foreign powers supporting them. Former prime-minister and his supporters didn’t allow the former president to take revenge. It is possible to suppose that if M. Saakashvili’s team falls apart before next stage, they will have to elect a new leader. Without any doubt, Russia wants to strengthen its position in the region and it haven’t forgotten events of 2008 year. From this point of view, we cannot exclude that former president will continue to govern Odessa province of Ukraine for some time.

We saw that Azerbaijani Turks were more active in this elections in comparison with previous years.

Eventually, it was too early to claim that democratic society in Georgia has been established and elections are held fairly and freely. It was irrelevant to show Georgia as a model for neighboring former soviet states. It has been once again proven that evolutionary development of such society is more purposeful.