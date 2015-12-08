On the way to independence: Two events of December 4 - COMMENT

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is said that preserving freedom is more difficult than winning it.

The independent Republic of Azerbaijan is the result of 200 years of struggle.

Many of our fellow citizens sacrificed their lives on the way to independence.

Oil workers who have lost their lives in a fire on offshore oil platform "Gunashli" on December 4, are patriots.

December 4 became another important day in our history leading to independence.

In the night from 4th to 5th December 1988 members of the movement who stood to defense our national independence and the protection of the territories of Azerbaijan, were dispersed from Azadlig Square (formerly Lenin Square) by military vehicles of the former USSR. A large number of people were injured, many were arrested.

At that time the action was held to protest the extermination of Tophana forests by Armenians in the occupied Karabakh of Azerbaijan and the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

Then it turned out what was hidden by Armenians under the destruction of the forest. The movement began the fight for the main goal.

Azerbaijan restored its independence after 71 years.The movement which began 27 years ago reached its goal on December 4. In this way there were losses.

Azerbaijan today continuing operations in the way of integrity and liberation of its territories.

Oil and gas workers are followers of this path.At first glance it seems that they work for a living.However, in fact, engaged in production of basic natural resources - oil and gas, they play an important role in strengthening the economy of our independent state.

Due to the distinctive approach, sometimes true essence of their work is forgotten. At this stage of state building creating a strong economy is largely dependent on this sector.

Employees of this area are the backbone of our economy and stand on its guard too, as our soldiers do their duty at the border.

After gaining our independence, it is - the first such case in "Guneshli" field.

In view of this and other similar facts, our compatriots died in the "Guneshli" are given their lives for independence.

Those who died in fire can be considered as fighters for independence.

Fight for protecting and enhancing the independence of Azerbaijan continues.