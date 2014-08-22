Oil reserves in Azerbaijan make up 0.4% of the world - BP

Baku. 22 August. Report.az/ According to the statistical report of the British company BP, the proven oil reserves in Azerbaijan at the beginning of 2014 are 1 billion tons (7 billion barrels).Thus, the oil reserves in Azerbaijan make up 0.4% of the world reserves.Given the current levels of oil production in the country it will be enough for 20.5 years.

As for the country with the largest reserves of these volumes of oil, there is the primacy belongs to Venezuela.

So this country has oil reserves of 46.6 billion tons (298.3 billion barrels), which represents 17.7% of world reserves.

In the second place on reserves located Saudi Arabia, which estimated 36.5 billion tons (265.9 billion barrels).

15.8% of the world's oil reserves concentrated in Saudi Arabia.

Followed by Canada with reserves of 28.1 billion tons (174.3 billion barrels), Iran - 21.6 billion tons (157 billion barrels), Iraq 20.2 billion tons (157 billion barrels) Kuwait - 14 billion tons (101.5 billion barrels), United Arab Emirates - 13 billion tons (97.8 billion barrels), Russia - 12.7 billion tons (93 billion barrels), United States - 5 4 billion tons (44.2 billion barrels), Kazakhstan - 3.9 billion tons (30 billion barrels).