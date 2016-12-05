Oil prices can exceed soon 60 USD

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices can exceed 60 USD/barrel within a week.

Analytical Group of Report believes, at the end of this week, December 10, OPEC and non-member states will meet for next meeting in Vienna, and this time the organization will make a decision to reduce oil production by non-member countries.

Notably, at non OPEC countries expected to reduce production by 591,000 barrels per day.

Despite the increase in the number of active oil wells in US last week, this expectation caused continuation of a positive trend, and exceed of 55 USD/barrel.

Notably, Brent crude oil prices reached 55.60 USD/barrel on July 24,2016.