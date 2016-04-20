New veil for military aid to separatists in Karabakh - Russian Armenians' 'bus' gift - COMMENT

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenians, which live in the Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, are sent humanitarian aid under different veils and without control.

According to the Armenian media, Armenian community in Russia is more active in this regard. Yesterday Armenians of Russian Orenburg have presented a vehicle to the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as representatives of Armenia in Almetyevsk city of Tatarstan presented a passenger bus and UAZ model of ambulance.

No guarantee that the vehicles have no ammunition inside as they have not been inspected while brining to Nagorno-Karabakh.

In fact, as Armenia keeps Nagorno-Karabakh under occupation by comprehensive support of its adherents, we can come to a conclusion that there is no any unusual matter. However, experience of previous years shows that earlier Russia has provided Karabakh Armenians with ammunitions under veil of such 'humanitarian' aid. Nevertheless, during that period, Azerbaijan protected Nagorno-Karabakh using fowling-pieces.

Despite such aids do not cause serious problems for Azerbaijan in the current situation, but it is not the issue of no importance. In other words, such protest of Russian Armenians bristles up.

Notably, during recent days, Armenians hold protest actions in Yerevan against Russia putting forward different demands.

We can consider these protests have been agreed in order to get more aid from Moscow. As nature and statements issued in these actions proves that...

One of such actions have been held in front of the Embassy of Russia to Yerevan demanding to stop Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan.

Therefore, it can be assumed that such humanitarian aids as 'a bus', 'ambulance' are sent by Moscow's consent to soften Armenians.

By the way, members of Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs Commission of Armenian Parliament will visit Russian military base No.102 in Gyumri. They will check whether Russia supplies the base with modern weapons. Because the agreement between the parties, which has been achieved in 1994, includes such a provision. According to the contract, Russia has undertaken to supply this base with modern weapons, which will also protect Armenia.

Thus, provision of Armenia and its militants in Nagorno-Karabakh with military equipment, weapons and ammunition continues. Just as the presents brought to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan from Orenburg and Tatarstan. Therefore, similar assistance to Armenia in the near future is not excluded.