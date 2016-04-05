Myth collapses: Armenian army beg for food - COMMENT - PHOTO

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tension, which has started with ceasefire violation by Armenian side on April 2 night in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and lasting up to date, revealed serious supply problems of Armenians.

Covering up defects of Armenian army by its media is obvious.

As a result of the 4-day military operationы, it was revealed that Armenian forces need in essential goods. Armenians started to collect food and other means for army via social network posters.

Report informs, the ads show that the Armenian army is in need of first aid kids, beddings, blankets, water pots, socks, underwear, drinking water, juices, sausage, tea, coffee, canned meat and etc.

Notably, card number of savings bank also mentioned on the poster in order to collect money.

In fact, Armenian army as well as its branch that located in Nagorno-Karabakh are in a bad condition. The country's government has always used Nagorno-Karabakh to get funds and other assistances from the US, Russia, France and China under veil of different projects. Armenian experts have repeatedly stated that these aids have been spent for other purposes.

Report of 'Transparency International' Anti-Corruption Center, spread on February this year, also confirms this information. The report declares, during the inspection, it has been revealed that Armenian Defense Ministry has not spent a large amount of funds for the intended purposes: 'Defense Minister and several officials of the ministry are owners of shopping centers, which financial activities are non-transparent or they have interest in actions'.

Therefore, the country's Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan was expected to resign. The information declared that family members, relatives of the minister coaxed inspecting officers and asked them to turn the blind eye.

Thus, it reveals that in addition to legal, political, historical, moral basis, Armenia has no financial capacity to keep Nagorno-Karabakh under occupation.