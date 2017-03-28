Marine Le Pen’s defeat in France election will lift euro up

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ If far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen loses the election, it will spur a "significant" surge of inflows into European stocks.

Report informs citing the Vestifinance.ru, US-based JPMorgan bank forecast said.

JPMorgan estimated that a Le Pen loss will see at least 10 percent of assets under management flow back into the region's stock markets.

It noted that since the beginning of 2016, around $100 billion has flowed out of the segment, according to EPFR data, marking up a loss of nearly 10 percent of assets under management.

It also estimated the euro would fall to $0.98, compared with current levels of around $1.0860 The bank's base case is for the euro to rise to $1.15 by year-end following a Macron or Fillon victory.

Notably, the first round of presidential election in France will be held on April 23, while the second round on May 7.

According to report, Le Pen has chances of victory in the first round, but in second round she will probably lose.