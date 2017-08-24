Compulsory partnership of Turkey, Iraq and Iran: fight against PKK and ISIS terrorists - COMMENT

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Preparation for possible change of Iraq's map, which is located in the neighborhood of Turkey and Iran is underway. This preparation has also caused the natural concern for Ankara and Tehran. Because the game played on Iraq can also be played on Turkey and Iran.

In other words, territorial fragmentation in these states or the threat of establishing autonomous regions in both countries is a huge risk.

By the way, historically, because these two states were away from each other in the region, non-regional forces have become key speakers in the region.

For several days, news spread that Turkey and Iran will jointly fight against the PKK terrorist group. This issue is discussed in the press more after the visit of the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces General Mohammad Bagheri to Turkey. During his meetings in Turkey, he discussed issues related to the fight against terrorism, the situation in the region, mutual protection and cooperation in border areas.

A few days ago, information was spread that Turkey and Iran plan joint operation on three different plans against the terrorist PKK group in the Sincar region of Iraq and Mount Kandil.According to the report, this plan was discussed during the visit of M. Bagheri to Turkey. The purpose of the operation is to completely destroy the PKK terrorist group.

The 7-point debate, starting with the visit of the Iranian general to Ankara, will last until September 5. If the security of Turkey will be provided within the framework of these discussions, then the operation in Kandil will begin in October. Operation is expected to last for three months.

The report said the operation would be planned in three stages. It is noted that onshore operation is planned in the border area of 891 km long. In addition, the plan includes the destruction of the PKK leadership and preventing terrorists from crossing into Syria. According to the report, Iran plans to attract 42,000 troops to the operation.

Notably, Bagheri said they will continue their discussions in Iran.

In the coming days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Commander of the Armed Forces General Staff, Army General Hulusi Akar are also expected to visit Iran.

On his return from his visit to Jordan on August 22, Erdoğan said: "Iran shows solidarity with the proposal to jointly combat terrorism”. At present PKK’s arm in Iran - PJAK " causes trouble to Tehran. Although there are disagreements on some issues with Iran, they are also going to cooperate now. We can continue this fight in Kandil and Xinjiang. Discussions continue. Foreign ministers, intelligence officials and other officials meet”.

Although Turkey's officials have made clear that they are fighting against terrorism, including the PKK terrorist group and its armies in the region, Iran is cautious about the issue.

Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they plan no military action outside with Turkey: “Iran does not plan to conduct large-scale military operations outside the borders of Iran. However, if any grouping in the north of Iraq creates a minor security problem in the borders of our country, a tough and acute response will be given to them. Territories of their branches will also be targeted. Nevertheless, although terrorist groups in northern Iraq have tried some subversive activities on Iran's territory they have suffered serious blows. They did not achieve any success in Iran”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Iraq on August 23. He held discussions with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari regarding the joint fight against the PKK and ISIL terrorist groups, as well as the independence referendum the Kurdish opposition is planning to hold in the north of Iraq on September 25.

The diplomats stressed that these terrorist organizations were the common enemies of Turkey and Iraq.

They highlighted that they were going to fight jointly against terrorists. The Turkish diplomat said that Turkey supported Iraq’s territorial integrity and was against the referendum.

In the condition when Iraq’s future, the prospects of terrorists in this country and the joint fight of the regional countries against them are discussed, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis also paid an official visit to Turkey.

Within the framework of the meetings, the activity of the PKK’s Syrian branch “PYD”, the United States’ support for this group, the referendum the Kurdish Autonomy is willing to hold in northern Iraq and other issues were mulled.

At the meetings held with the U.S. delegation, it was noted that Turkey will not allow the creation of a new state or organization on its southern borders. Besides, James Mattis was presented the report saying that the weapons the U.S. has provided for the fight against ISIL in Syria, are in the hands of terrorists.

Thus, the terrorist PKK is the enemy of not only Turkey, but also Iran and Iraq. Nevertheless, it is somehow inexplicable that Iran does not express the will to openly fight against the PKK.

So, it means that official Tehran does not intend to stop the support it showed earlier to the PKK terrorists who fled as a result of Turkey’s fight.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis

In other words, by not expressing its stance openly and not conducting itself transparently, the Iranian administration creates the basis for thinking that in the future, it can bargain with the PKK terrorist organization against Turkey. The events taken place in the last years also prove it, as the Iranian government put pressure on Saddam Hussein and Turkey with the help of the PKK and other militant organizations. It continues by settling Kurds in the territories of West Azerbaijan province with the center in Urmia city and supporting their claims.

It is time for the regional countries to make a choice: they will either respect the territorial integrity of each other, jointly work against those who try to violate it, or the territorial integrity of all the three countries will be violated.

For now, the situation is as follows: Turkey is determined on this issue and operates with resilience. The Iraqi government is weak, and there are forces in the government who support the PKK’s ideas and referendum. Official Baghdad cannot take a harsh stance due to the need for support for its territories and the future of the state. Instead of jointly working on this issue, Iran prefers to operate by itself for now.

Eventually, one of the factors that cannot be ignored is the U.S. interests in the region. The events show that the U.S. is interested in the breakdown of Iraq and Syria. Moreover, the Americans have played an important role in the growth of Kurds’ wish to hold a referendum. Therefore, the territorial integrity of Turkey, Iran and Iraq and not changing the existing political map depend on the United States. Thus, it is vital for Ankara, Baghdad and Tehran to jointly struggle against foreign interests. Otherwise, the number of countries in the region will continue to grow.