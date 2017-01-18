Lavrov’s statement on Nagorno-Karabakh: violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights - COMMENT

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Statements on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by representatives of world’s leading countries, especially those co-chairing OSCE Minsk group, established to resolve the conflict, are attentively watched. Because statements at the same time reflect fair or unfair approach of countries to the conflict. Officials of Russian Federation, co-chairing Minsk group, are not exclusion in this sense.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in his press conference dedicated to summary of 2016 expressed some ideas, which don’t match Azerbaijan’s interests.

Answering the question “If Azerbaijan starts to clear Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation forces and other criminal elements, will Russia intervene internal affairs of Azerbaijan?”, he told: “This is not an abstract issue or solely topic for internal affairs of Azerbaijan”.

Head of Russian foreign ministry also noted that terms for determination of final status of Nagorno-Karabakh and requirement for peaceful liberation of occupied territories are always in force.

Statements of S.Lavrov once again reveal that Moscow’s position in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not acceptable in terms of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and imply violation of sovereign rights.

Sergey Lavrov

The foreign minister, naming Nagorno-Karabakh issue “not solely topic for internal affairs of Azerbaijan”, raises mistrust to the country mediating for settlement of conflict. Lavrov couldn’t conceal his support to one of sides. It is not secret that, according to international regulations, the state has exclusive rights for solution of the issue related to its territorial integrity. Those mediating for settlement of the conflict have to take this factor into account. Otherwise, question arises: “Which country’s territory does Russia consider the Nagorno-Karabakh”? Of course, that region and other territories occupied by Armenia are Azerbaijani lands. Then, why Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts is not considered as internal problem of Azerbaijan? If such issue took place in Russia, would the problem with territorial integrity of the Federation be resolved by other country or powers?

OSCE Minsk group and co-chairing countries say they act as international mediators to prevent bloodshed. But it doesn’t give anybody rights to violate Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights of Baku in those territories.

S.Lavrov is also indicator of mistrust to mediators. This group and co-chairing countries, through such statements and positions, defending the aggressor, prevent Azerbaijan from establishing its territorial integrity.

If Russian minister told “insolubility of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens security in the region”, it could be interpreted differently. But the above statement reveals the real culprit behind occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and delay of settlement.

Thus, Russia, who wants to support settlement of the conflict, seems to prevent liberation of Azerbaijani lands and establishment of peace once and for all. At the same time, those who initiated Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, rather than its settlement, are interested in status-quo and keeping flashpoint in the region. From this point of view, it once again proved that there is no common approach for resolution of the conflict among countries that assumed mediatiing mission.