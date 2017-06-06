Last terrorist attacks in Britain - power of world ruling empire reducing - COMMENT

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Since the time of Richard I of England (Richard the Lionheart) till now in many complicated events “english finger” was looked for. However, situation is changing in such a way that now British are looking for “finger” of those who organized terrorist acts in last three months.

As a result of terrorist attacks in Great Britain which is one of the active states in world politics for last 5 centuries 34 people were killed and 148 people injured. Some sources claim that the number of injured is higher.

We bring to your attention some information about the three terrorist attacks.

Terrorist attack in London on March 22 claimed lives of 5 people, 40 injured. Police officer who guarded parliament was among the dead. The incident took place in the British Parliament building near Westminster Bridge.

On May 22, heavy explosion hit Manchester Arena during concert of American singer Ariana Grande. As a result, 22 spectators died, 59 injured. There are also those who claim that, the number of deaths and injured are more.

For example, "Bloomberg" agency reported that, the number of wounded is beyond one hundred.

The third terror act committed on the night of June 4. Seven people have been killed and 49 injured in a terror incident in London in which three male attackers were shot dead by police.

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. The UK government named incident as terrorist attack. 12 people detained in connection with the incident.

Security guards said third incident in Vauxhall is not linked to the London Bridge attack and the Borough Market stabbings. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.

All three crimes were committed in London. Prior to that hundreds of people were evacuated from London’s Old Vic Theatre on May 27 during a performance due to an apparent security threat. Performance was haltedby theater staff and audience and cast were told to leave.

Two of the terrorist acts committed 5 days before the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy and one 9 days later.

Notably, on that summit liders signed joint declaration on combating terrorism.

British Prime Minister Theresa May acted as the main initiator of the document.

This terror acts happened 4 days before the parliamentary elections in the UK. The parliamentary elections will be held on June 8 in the kingdom. Prime Minister Theresa May said this political campaign will not be postponed.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of ignoring warnings about the terror risks of cutting police officers.

'You cannot protect the public on the cheap. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.

'Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation but she accused them of ''crying wolf''.

Opposition tries to to take advantage of the situation in campaign.

The last terrorist attack in Britain also coincided with the anniversary of Brexit referendum date.

Notably, a referendum was held on Thursday 23 June, 2016, to decide whether the UK should leave or remain in the European Union. Leave won by 51.9% to 48.1%.

Thus, the following conclusions expected to be drawn from recent terrorist acts committed in Great Britain and Northern Ireland that splitting for 70 years”

- Increasing activity in the fight against terrorism in Britain especially against ISIS which is often mentioned in the attacks

- To get "revenge" opportunity to UK for the past centuries;

- To respond the UK "Brexit" ;

- An attempt to obtain sufficient grounds for preventing the flow of migrants and refugees into the country;

- Several years ago, former Prime Minister David Cameron said that those who arrived in the country do not integrate into British culture and remain with their own national thinking. Therefore, he put forward the idea of the rejection of the kingdom from multiculturalism. From this point of view, after the given act of terrorism, the process of Britain's rejection of multiculturalism may accelerate;

-The Scottish Parliament decided to hold a second referendum in 1.5 years, connected with independence. This can accelerate its chances to exit from the kingdom;

-This can be an action organized by internal forces to increase security spending and so on. This year, terrorist attacks were committed or prevented in two other major European states - France and Germany.

This shows that the main goal of terrorism is European countries. However, unfortunately, in the fight against this evil, Europeans prefer not to direct actions, but to fight through individual groups or states.

A terrorist attack in Britain may force Europe to think again about this. Otherwise, their rejection of major interests in the Middle East is also not ruled out.

Finally, if this continues, Britain, which was once the largest colonial empire, may lose its power in the political arena of the world. At least for now, events give reason to predict this.