Korean peninsula - most positive emotional region in the troubled world - COMMENT

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ April 27 will go down in the world history as one of pleasant events. South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met and discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at negotiations held on Friday morning. Kim Jong Un’s younger sister took a prominent place at the negotiating table and proposed to accelerate the process of unification of two states. Incidentally, South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, recently sought to unify the two states' railway lines. At the next stage the parties will negotiate on improving relations between the South and the North in the southern part of the demilitarization zone of the Korean Peninsula, peace and integration prospects.

As we know, the Korean peninsula for 65 years is a country full of excuses, reasons and arguments for war and even world war.The Korean war between the South and North continued from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953.True, the parties have not yet officially announced the end of this war. Two states in the peninsula emerged as a result of a controversy between the US and the former USSR.South Korea declared independence on August 15, 1945 and North Korea on September 9, 1948.Peninsula was a colony of the Japanese Empire. The grandfather of current leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un's grandfather Kim Il-sung says the attempt to unite South Korea with North Korea was the cause of the Korean War.

However, the main reason for the death of millions of people in the peninsula is the "cold war". The 68-year-old conflict from the "cold war" is about to be settled on April 27. Last year, the states in Korea would have begun the Third World War. The events show that those who divide peninsula and created two states demonstrate a different position today towards North and South Korea. Peace in the Korean Peninsula once again confirms the supporters and creators of any such conflict in the world. Because their contradiction turns into a misfortune for others. The Koreans experienced this torture and torture. Peace coming to this part of the continent is an indication that humanity can solve any problem through negotiation and understanding. True, the world has always been chaotic for some reason and it has never been bloodless. However, putting an end to the unresolved 65-year old conflict between the two countries after the end of the war can be considered a good-natured event for the troubled world.

In any case, the establishment of peace in Korea can also reduce the tension between the world powers. Of course, Russia is not in the power of the former USSR to replenish or create tensions in the peninsula. However, along with Russia, China and Japan can have a positive impact on Korea's integrity and peace. The main role in the normalization of the situation on the peninsula belong to the United States. It also proves that all conflicts around the world are manageable and at the same time solvable. Because the key to all conflicts is in meeting interests of other powers. Therefore, it is correct to assume that the conflict in Korea is no longer in the interests of the world's leading states. In other words, this cauldron of conflict in the future will be against those leading forces. Perhaps the Koreans are no longer trying to fight one another for the sake of the interests of others. Thus, the unification of states in Korea is expressed without such an objection. There is a need for writing literary essays rather than political analysis on current events in the peninsula. Because, when writing about political issues, undesirable past events are also remembered. This does not suit the present good mood.

Thus, Korean Peninsula is the most positive emotional region in troubled world.