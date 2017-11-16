Karapetyan's praise to Sargsyan - prime minister not frightens his enemies - COMMENT

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has not yet been allowed to fight openly for the post of president. It once again proved after his speech at the parliament's previous session.

Karapetyan answered to questions of MPs' at the parliament's cabinet meeting.

Head of Way Out faction of National Assembly of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has asked him whether he will run for the prime minister in 2018: “Spokesperson of Republican Party of Armenia (ruling party) Eduard Sharmazanov said the candidacy of President Serzh Sargsyan would be nominated from the political organization represented by him. Are you ready to nominate your candidacy, or will you make up mind to prime minister?”

Karapetyan said in response to the question: “Leave it to me. I assure you that everyone will express their opinion on this issue. Nevertheless, I have to admit that we value him (Serzh Sargsyan) for the experience and role of all of us."

Karapetyan was so cautious because he is a member of the Armenian Republican Party. He is brought to the Armenian government for reason either before or last year. He was cautious, not to scare his opponents and enemies.

In fact, his answer to his deputy can be summarized as follows: Serzh Sargsyan is a valuable person for them and must be accompanies with respect.If it is possible and preferable to me, I will be prime minister, otherwise, I am also glad to be a deputy.However, in all cases Karapetyan expressed readiness to be if possible first, if not the second.

At the end of October and November 14, entrepreneurs from Arinch Mall and Surmalu trade centre held a protest action in front of the Armenian parliament building. They also collected signatures against the new Tax Code.

It is underlined that Arinch Mall belongs to the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party of Tsarukyan bloc in the Armenian parliament, millionaire Gagik Tsarukyan.

Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the Tsarukyan bloc, asked Prime Minister about situation at those trade centers and spoke about the brutality of tax inspectors. K. Karapetyan had condemned brutality and said that if there is such a fact, it must be investigated: "But if you are asking about Arinch Mall, then you have to put the question differently”. In fact, the prime minister responded to Gagik Tsarukyan.

Generally, the Tsarukyan bloc has sharply criticized the government during the draft state budget for 2018. Thus, he attacked the prime minister on Arinch Mall and began an open fight against Serzh Sargsyan's secret person and Karen Karapetyan as "opposition". Therefore, deputies from the Republican Party of Armenia did not respond to the criticism of the Tsarukyan bloc against government. The Tsarukyan bloc also said they would vote against the 2018 draft state budget in parliament.

Lawmaker Tigran Sargsyan asked question regarding Gazprom Armenia’s sale of shares to Russia: "Wasn’t sale of Gazprom Armenia's last 20 percent stake to Russia for $ 300 million too cheap?". In response to the question Karen Karapetyan praised "Gazprom" and said that the company invested one billion in Armenia. The Prime Minister stressed that Gazprom invested 18-96 percent in the construction of Iran-Armenia natural gas pipeline, as well as gasification of the country.

By the way Armenia purchases natural gas from Russia at a price of $ 150 per 1000 cubic meters and sells it to population three times more expensive. Gazprom Armenia is owned by Karen Karapetyan. Though Karapetyan does not openly declares war against Sargsyan at time he does not hide his claims as if he lives with the following dream: “This time the first deputy of prime minister, the next time prime minister.”

Anyway the current situation in political, social, economic, in a word, all spheres in Armenia is connected with the name of Serzh Sargsyan. Karen Karapetyan may inherit the current situation caused by president if the order comes from Moscow. Otherwise the current condition satisfies him.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan met with Armenian businessmen last day in Agveran. He promised them more optimal condition for making future investments in Armenia. Nobody saw Karen Karapetyan in that meeting.

The prime minister is said to have very close relations with Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan living in Russia. In the past day Karen and Samvel Karapetyans carried out several events in Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan wanted to show that he engaged the billionaire to Armenian economy. Serzh Sargsyan met about 30 businessmen as if sent a message to prime minister.

It’s interesting to know how the fight for prime minister post will go. But it’s not a secret that it’s a show. The approval for prime-minister and previously for president position in Armenia always came from Moscow, Armenian lobby, church and it will continue to be so. The campaign is necessary for a pretence in public. Because the prime minister will be elected by the parliament which has 105 members. 65 of them represent ruling coalition (58 –Republican party,7-Dashnaks),40 represent opposition parties (Prosperous Armenia - 31, Yelk (Way Out Alliance) - 9). The students criticizing the outcome of election held protest before the parliament. In other words, since the ruling coalition has more than half of the votes in the parliament, their favorite candidate will be confirmed for prime minister post.

Adoption of draft law “On military service and status of servicemen” in the second reading by Armenian parliament on November 15 proved it one more time. 86 lawmakers voted in favor of the draft law,6 voted against. Although there are 40 lawmakers in total. Because the lawmakers Way out alliance known as opposition called to vote against this draft law. Even whole alliance did not vote against this document.

In democratic and normal states, the people running for post of prime minister and presidency puts forward the candidacy almost one year in advance. Why? Because they come to power by election. In backward and regressive countries, the politicians disclose their intentions almost on election day. Karen Karapetyan behaves himself as a hunter waiting for his prey.

Anyway whoever will be recommended by Moscow that will be supported also by parliament. Karen and Serzh are players in this game.