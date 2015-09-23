Israeli expert: Armenia`s destructive stane in regulation of Karabakh conflict prompts Azerbaijan to resort to other pressure methods

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ “History of recent negotiations carried out between Azerbaijan and Armenia proves that no progress may be expected in regulation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is hard to believe, parties to the conflict will finally settle on key principles basing on peace treaty in future," quotes dailykarabakh Arye Gut, an Israeli expert on international relationships, as saying.

A.Qut further stated that Armenia`s destructive stance in conflict regulation prompts Azerbaijan to resort to other pressure methods. "The fact that Azerbaijan`s diplomacy still participates in negotiations process proves there is dying last glimpse of hope, though protraction efforts always come to an end sooner or later. We are well aware of Azerbaijan`s defense expenses and it shows the changes that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled peacefully are gradually diminishing."

Israeli expert also said that the main task set by the President of Azerbaijan Republic - equaling country`s military expenses to Armenia`s whole budget- is already a reality.

“Currently, Azerbaijan`s military expenses surpasses Armenia`s whole budget by 50%. :It is an undeniable fact that military expenses ranks first in Azerbaijan`s state budget and it is understandible. The latest incidents taking place along the frontier between both armies proves once again that Azerbaijan`s response to Armenian occupaiton in occupied lands will be relentless and strong. In my opinion, Armenia has suffered serious, I would say very serious casualties, though, as usual, Armenian side conceals them. Namely therefore it is quite cleasr that official Baku will never condone with the current status-quo in the region and Armenia must understand that Azerbaijan`s patience is running out and official Baku is entitled to free Azerbaijan`s territories occupied by Armenia apart from self-defense under international laws."

In his opinion, official Baku`s stance in negotiation process around conflict settlement and its national interests dictate withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied regions of Azerbaijan as well as return of Azerbaijan`s internally displaced persons to their residences. " Official Baku, in its stead, is ready to grant the highest self-administration status to Nagorno-Karabakh under Azerbaijan`s rule. The form and level of the status shall be developed during the negotiation process held under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group. Unfortunately, OSCE Minsk Group is virtually inactive and paralyzed and is not able to pressurized Armenia in this regard.”