Islam Karimov - a leader, who told Armenians where to get off - COMMENT

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov, who was hospitalized on August 27 with a diagnosis of stroke, has died on September 2 at the age of 78.

He was one of the last two leaders, ruling during the former Soviet Union.

Islam Karimov was born in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on January 30, 1938. He was first secretary of the Communist Party of Uzbekistan in the former Soviet Union (1989-1991). He was the country's president since 1990. He led Uzbekistan for 28 years, including in Soviet period.

How he led the country is a domestic affair of Uzbekistan citizens.

There is one worth notice point for Azerbaijan in the foreign policy, pursued by Islam Karimov - Uzbekistan has not opened its embassy to Armenia and vice versa.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend

It reminds of a proverb saying: ''. So, Uzbekistan, a country which hasn't established close diplomatic relations with Armenia which keeps Azerbaijani territories under occupation, is Azerbaijan's friend.

In fact, Armenians committed genocide not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkestan and Uzbekistan against Turks.

Uzbek writer and publicist Shohrat Salamov (Shohrat Barlas) has provided detailed information on this issue in his 'Turkestan and South Caucasus in XIX-XX centuries. Dashnaks: From Ferghana to Karabakh' book.

According to the archive documents, tens of thousands of Uzbek civilians were brutally killed, tortured as well as villages and cities, religious, historic buildings were destroyed only in Ferghana valley as a result of the genocide acts committed in Uzbekistan by Armenian Bolshevik-Dashnak criminal gangs, sent from the Caucasus to prevent the liberation struggle of the Turks (Uzbek, Kazakh, Turkmen, Kyrgyz) to set up a national state in Central Asia in 1918-1920.

According to historical documents, in one day Armenians killed more than 10 thousand people in Kokand province of Uzbekistan. 4.5 million civilians became victims of brutality of Armenian dashnaks.

Genocide death toll in 1918 for 3 months reached 35 thousand civilians in Turkestan.

During the investigation of tragic events in Fergana in 1989 - traces of Armenian organizations identified in mass terror and ethnic cleansing policy, racial hatred in Uzbekistan carried out against Ahiskan Turks.

There are Turkish and Muslim leaders in history who forgotten or want to forget the atrocities committed by Armenians.

However, Islam Karimov was not one of those who turn a blind eye to these facts.

Book in which historical facts mentioned published in Uzbekistan. He was one of the elder politicians of Turkic and Muslim world, who actually knew Armenians well that betrayed ethnic Turks.

Islam Karimov - one of the leaders, who told Armenians who craved Samarkand and Bukhara where to get off. He once again showed citizens of his country who are the friend and enemy of the Turks.

We can hope new president of Uzbekistan will demonstrate a fair position in this regard.

As an example of President Islam Karimov Uzbek Turks respecting national traditions, are able to distinguish friendfrom enemy.