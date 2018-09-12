Iran on the way to crisis - government may be sent to resignation - COMMENT

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Participation in conflicts in Syria and Iraq, including regional conflicts, has worsened the situation in Iran.

This activity, in particular, has deteriorated the economic situation in the country. Domestic forces are looking for guilty in the situation. Mohammad Reza Aref, chairman of the pro-reform Hope faction in the parliament, on Monday apologized to the nation for the Rouhani administration’s failure to handle the economy as well as implement reforms: “We apologize to the people for the problems because we brought to power an administration which doesn’t want or cannot implement the reformists’ intentions."

Aref was the First Vice President from 2001 to 2005 under president Mohammad Khatami who was considered a reformist. He supported Hassan Rouhani's candidacy in 2013 and 2017.

As is known, the Iranian economy has recently faced serious financial problems. The country's national currency rial dropped 300 percent in four months. This has caused a serious protest among the population. The conservative line within the government criticizes Rouhani and his government for the problems. Experts believe that the criticism of President Aref, who is also a representative of reformers, is an indication of the contradictions within the government.

It can be considered as reformers' retreat before conservatives.

Conservatives have also made a "gift" to reformists. A few days ago, five religious figures from the Iranian Qom Religious-Ideological Center were detained for protesting against President Hassan Rouhani with posters. They are accused of threatening to kill the president. Those religious figures raised posters with slogan "Oh, the negotiated man, the pool is waiting for you!".

Notably, former president of Iran, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, died in the pool in January 2017. He was reported to have died of a heart failure. However, former president's daughter, Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani has said that her father's death is unnatural and mysteries in this matter continue. Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was known as one of the politicians who sought to develop relations with the West. That is why his death is considered suspicious. Thus, the posters of the religious leaders have been regarded as a threat to Hassan Rouhani. It is now possible to assume that the upcoming months will be more difficult for Iran.

The second phase of the 180-day US sanctions will come into force on November 5, 2018. This stage will cover the Iranian oil field. Some countries have already stopped importing crude oil from Iran. For example, South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran this August. In July, South Korea's daily oil imports from Iran totalled 194,000 barrels, which allowed the country to enter the top three with China and India.

İranın ali rəhbəri ayətullah Seyid Əli Xamənei

Kim Cekung, an employee at South Korea's Energy Economics Institute, said: “Good relations with the United States are a priority for South Korea. The national security of the country depends on the military alliance with the United States.Therefore oil imports from Iran have been suspended ".

The worsening financial and economic situation in Iran affects the political, social, cultural and other spheres in the country. Iranian citizens no longer fear to spread information about forces in power in the social networks. That is why Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed his concern over the attack on his country through the media.

The resignation of President Hassan Rouhani and his government can be the way out of the situation. Some members of the government are even expected to be arrested. But it is not convincing that this will lead the country out of the crisis. The current developments will make it difficult for the current government to find the way out of the difficult situation.