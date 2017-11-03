Investors Club of Armenia - billionaires against Sargsyan - COMMENT

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian billionaire who lives in Russia Samvel Karapetyan has paid debts of most of the members of the Investors Club of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, most of the club members owed millions of dollars to billionaires Gagik Tsarukyan, head of the Prosperous Armenia fraction in Armenian parliament.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said yesterday that he will soon announce a $ 1 billion investment program of the Investors Club of Armenia, initiated by S. Karapetyan.

But, like other recent issues in the country, there is no doubt that the creation of the "Armenian Investors Club" is part of the struggle in the corridors of power over who will govern Armenia in the next term.

In such a manner K. Karapetyan will express his willingness to be a candidate for the post of head of state, as well as the announcement of the start of the fight against President Serzh Sargsyan.

From 2018 Armenia will switch to the parliamentary form of government.In April, the term of office of the country's president, Sargsyan ends.However, he does not hide his desire to become prime minister. We can come to the conclusion from the speech and statements of the people close to Sargsyan.

On October 26 at the government meeting K. Karapetyan protested what happened, saying that part of the reform they wanted to carry out in the country remained on the paper or took place partly.

According to him, a number of measures were taken and plans developed to improve the business environment in the country: "But the population is not aware of it. Entrepreneurs were not informed about these reforms and plans”.

A propaganda campaign against him continues. At a press conference yesterday, Karen Karapetyan said he had been invited to participate in the Davos Economic Forum. In response to the journalist's question, "Are you ready to work with the West?” he said: "The US, actively work with the European Union and the British ambassadors. I am known as pro-Russian politician. In perspective West is not interested in my stay in this position”.

They accuse K. Karapetyan of not visiting European countries. The Davos visit will be his first visit to Europe as prime minister. However, he will pay this visit with Sargsyan. From this point of view, it can be said that Karen Karapetyan can not has not been able to get out of the shadow of Sargsyan yet.

Sargsyan expanded the territory of his propaganda by giving a detailed interview to the Russian mass media last day.

The Armenian press called Sargsyan’s interview as a speech of the classic "farm manager” and emphasized that Karen Karapetyan is not better than him in this field. Armenian experts believe that Karen Karapetyan wants to convey to Moscow that Sargsyan is seen as " farm manager ", if he leaves for Davos, he will make contact and work with the West.

Armenian media have not yet understood the meaning of Karen Karapetyan's visit to Iran. Although he called for a press conference on the outcome of his visit to Tehran, he did not say anything about it.

It is not excluded that, K. Karapetyan is pro-Russian and earned billions with the help of federation. Therefore, in the fight against Sargsyan, he is trying to take advantage of the billionaire "counterparts" in Russia.

The creation of the " Investors Club of Armenia " may serve as an example. True, Sargsyan wants to benefit from this club. it can be concluded that the club will work for the benefit of the current prime minister due to relations between Karen Karapetyan and Samvel Karapetyan. In addition, although Gagik Tsarukyan is on the side of opposition, he is considered the "billionaire" of Sargsyan. Debts paid by Samvel gives grounds to say that the club will act against Sargsyan. From this point of view, it is possible to say that billionaires are united against the current president. However, regardless of the victory of Sargsyan or Karapetyan in the race for the prime minister, Moscow will give blessing, during which they will feel the Kremlin's breath throughout their activities.