Image of Cypriot Minister: everlasting animosity against Turks - COMMENT

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Those who want to please Armenians again worded absurd opinions against Azerbaijan distorting the history.

In the age of developing information technologies, when borders between some countries of the world are lifted, peaceful settlement of conflicts in interstate relations are preferred, cross-cultural dialogue is highlighted, some countries or those who want to become country still cannot cool down their rage and hatred remaining from hundreds of years ago, keep on their hostilities.

One of them are those who govern the Greek part of Cyprus. Their hatred and grudge towards Turkic people don’t cool down.

Yesterday the foreign minister of this territory Ioannis Kasoulides in his meeting with Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told that Karabakh is “Armenians’ historic territory”.

In response to his claim, spokesmen of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev told: “Words of Cyprian foreign minister concerning Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict contradict with obligations of his country taken in conformity with international law, Helsinki Final Act and other international documents and serves for encouragement of aggressive and occupation policy carried out by Armenia. His thoughts harm the process of settlement of the conflict through negotiation mediated by OSCE Minsk group co-chairs and establishment of sustainable peace in the region”.

Azerbaijani MFA official told that these thoughts don’t match with positions of European Union, OSCE and European Council, in which the Cyprus is member, conforming to international legal norms and principles: “European Union 2016 Global Strategy says: “Sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, inviolability of borders and peaceful settlement of conflicts are the main elements of European security. These principles are applied with regard to all states within and outside of European Union”.

MFA spokesman also noted that with such a controversial statements the Cyprian foreign minister contradicts himself: “In his speech on January 26, 2017 at OSCE Permanent Council as a chairman of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe he said that he strongly supports territorial integrity of Cyprus, principles of sovereignty and political independence of the state.

Notably, there are some unknown to international community ties between Armenia and Greek part of Cyprus. During last period, Armenian officials, especially president Serzh Sargsyan, foreign minister Eduard Nalbandyan and these days Vigen Sargsyan frequently take trips to Greek part of Cyprus.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has signed the agreement on military cooperation, including mutual protection and exchange of classified information with his Cypriot counterpart Christoforos Fokaides in Nicosia, May 29.

In fact, it is not excluded that in this cooperation Greek part of Cyprus and Armenia pointed to Turkey.

Attitude of Greek officials in one part of the island comes from this.

By the way, we would like to remember some historical facts about the genocide committed by Greek Cypriots against Turks in island in 1963. On the same year Greeks on the island killed 364 Turks. 30 Turkish villages were attacked. A total of 103 Turkish villages destroyed by Turks and Greeks in December of the same year.

8 667 Turkish residents of these villages were forced to leave their ancestral homeland.

In total, during 1963-1974 years, as a result of armed attacks by Cypriots against Turkish civilians in the island 30,000 Turks were displaced from their homes.

However, according to the international agreement reached, Turks in Cyprus island, being local residents have the right ofself-determination.

Greek Cypriots who are accused Turks of violating the agreement in a referendum held on April 24, 2004, showed off their naughty essences. The combination of Greek and Turkish republic of Cyprus, was the subject of this political event. According to results of the elections, 64,91 percent of turkish voters and 24,17 percent of greeks voted in favor of this idea.

Greek part of Cyprus is OSCE and EU member. They also led those who hinder Turkey's membership in the alliance.

They show their hatred against Turks with this kind of behavior.

We would like to draw your attention to an event that happened two years ago. "Gabala" which represented Azerbaijan in the Europa League, during the first game of the third qualifying round was the guest of Greek Cyprus "Apollo" team. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Near the end of the game unpleasant incidents occurred at Antonis Papadopoulos stadium. Local fans insulted Azerbaijani flag. Cypriot fans tore our state symbol and hung in tribune.

By saying expression pleasing Armenians as well as ethnic group represented by Ioannis Kasoulides is manifestation of hatred against Turks.

Number of converted tries to forget the history of um-birds Azerbaijani side in turn, tried to forget the insults in past by giving preference to economic, cultural and social ties. However, opposite side keeps reminding about itself by such ill behaviors.

Therefore, in order to not to extend the essence we end writing with proverb that fits the image of minister of Greek part of Cyprus: “Show me your friends and I'll tell you who you are”

That's to say, enemies were the friends you thought you had, until they stabbed you in the back.